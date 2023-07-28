Oil Prices Set to Rise for Fifth Straight Week - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Oil Prices Set to Rise for Fifth Straight Week

Gas prices are still much lower than last year

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Russia is the world’s second-largest crude exporter.Olga Rolenko/Getty Images

Oil prices are set to make gains for the fifth straight week as gas prices continue to inch up

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil benchmark sat just below $80 per barrel Friday, trading at $79.67 mid-morning — 14.1% higher than the same day in June.

Brent futures traded at $83.36, an 11.8% gain from June. Prices fell about 1% following the Fed’s interest rate hike Wednesday before surpassing $80 a barrel the following day for the first time since April. 

Supply cuts from OPEC+ earlier this month helped to boost prices. Saudi Arabia cut production by 1 million barrels a day in July and Russia is expected to reduce its output by 500,000 barrels a day. A global tightening on supply and rising demand could send prices even higher.

Read More

Global oil demand could climb by 2.2 million barrels per day to reach a record of over 102 million barrels, The International Energy Agency said in its July report.

Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil, told CNBC in a broadcast interview Friday that global oil demand will increase further in 2024 due to “growing economic prosperity" across the world, especially in developing countries.

Prices at the pump have inched up 13 cents over the last week but remain much lower than last year. Gas prices stood at $3.73 per gallon on Friday, down from the year-ago average of $4.28 per gallon, according to AAA.

Woods said the global oil market is stabilizing. “Crude averages are about where historical averages are so I think we’re back in a better place,” he said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.