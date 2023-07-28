Oil Prices Set to Rise for Fifth Straight Week

Oil prices are set to make gains for the fifth straight week as gas prices continue to inch up.
The West Texas Intermediate crude oil benchmark sat just below $80 per barrel Friday, trading at $79.67 mid-morning — 14.1% higher than the same day in June.
Brent futures traded at $83.36, an 11.8% gain from June. Prices fell about 1% following the Fed’s interest rate hike Wednesday before surpassing $80 a barrel the following day for the first time since April.
Supply cuts from OPEC+ earlier this month helped to boost prices. Saudi Arabia cut production by 1 million barrels a day in July and Russia is expected to reduce its output by 500,000 barrels a day. A global tightening on supply and rising demand could send prices even higher.
- Oil Prices Rise As Russia, Saudi Arabia Announce Production Cuts
- Chevron Profits Fall by More than 43%, Citing Fluctuating Oil Prices
- US Home Prices Rise for Second Straight Month, Undermining Buyer Hopes
- Fill ‘er Up? Gas Prices Are on the Rise Again
- Global Demand for Oil Is Pushing Up Crude Prices: Goldman Sachs
Global oil demand could climb by 2.2 million barrels per day to reach a record of over 102 million barrels, The International Energy Agency said in its July report.
Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil, told CNBC in a broadcast interview Friday that global oil demand will increase further in 2024 due to “growing economic prosperity" across the world, especially in developing countries.
Prices at the pump have inched up 13 cents over the last week but remain much lower than last year. Gas prices stood at $3.73 per gallon on Friday, down from the year-ago average of $4.28 per gallon, according to AAA.
Woods said the global oil market is stabilizing. “Crude averages are about where historical averages are so I think we’re back in a better place,” he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness