Oil Prices Set to Rise for Fifth Straight Week

Oil prices are set to make gains for the fifth straight week as gas prices continue to inch up.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil benchmark sat just below $80 per barrel Friday, trading at $79.67 mid-morning — 14.1% higher than the same day in June.

Brent futures traded at $83.36, an 11.8% gain from June. Prices fell about 1% following the Fed’s interest rate hike Wednesday before surpassing $80 a barrel the following day for the first time since April.

Supply cuts from OPEC+ earlier this month helped to boost prices. Saudi Arabia cut production by 1 million barrels a day in July and Russia is expected to reduce its output by 500,000 barrels a day. A global tightening on supply and rising demand could send prices even higher.

Global oil demand could climb by 2.2 million barrels per day to reach a record of over 102 million barrels, The International Energy Agency said in its July report.

Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil, told CNBC in a broadcast interview Friday that global oil demand will increase further in 2024 due to “growing economic prosperity" across the world, especially in developing countries.

Prices at the pump have inched up 13 cents over the last week but remain much lower than last year. Gas prices stood at $3.73 per gallon on Friday, down from the year-ago average of $4.28 per gallon, according to AAA.

Woods said the global oil market is stabilizing. “Crude averages are about where historical averages are so I think we’re back in a better place,” he said.