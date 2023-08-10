NYC Upper East Side Mansion With 10 Bathrooms Hits the Market at $65 Million

The 15,200-square foot townhouse just listed for sale has one of the best New York backyards you could imagine — Central Park.
It makes the average Manhattan home, at 1,226 square feet, seem like even more of a shoebox.
While the home, located at 4 East 79th Street, was built in 1899, and has amenities like passenger and service elevators and mahogany doors and marble floors , according to the listing.
The home has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
The four-story home was most recently occupied by Aso O. Tavitian, the former CEO of software company SyncSort Inc., and founder of the Tavitian foundation, which established scholarships for Armenian and Bulgarian students. Tavitian, who oversaw the homes renovation, passed away in April 2020.
The home was listed on Wednesday and was last sold in February 1999 for $11.5 million, according to Zillow.
