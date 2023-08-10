NYC Upper East Side Mansion With 10 Bathrooms Hits the Market at $65 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

NYC Upper East Side Mansion With 10 Bathrooms Hits the Market at $65 Million

The home was most recently owned by a philanthropist and a former software CEO, Aso O. Tavitian

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The home has about 14,000 more square feet than the average New York City apartmentYoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

The 15,200-square foot townhouse just listed for sale has one of the best New York backyards you could imagine — Central Park.

It makes the average Manhattan home, at 1,226 square feet, seem like even more of a shoebox.

The outside of the townhouseYoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

While the home, located at 4 East 79th Street, was built in 1899, and has amenities like passenger and service elevators and mahogany doors and marble floors , according to the listing.

Read More

The home has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The four-story home was most recently occupied by Aso O. Tavitian, the former CEO of software company SyncSort Inc., and founder of the Tavitian foundation, which established scholarships for Armenian and Bulgarian students. Tavitian, who oversaw the homes renovation, passed away in April 2020.

One of the home’s 10 bathroomsYoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home was listed on Wednesday and was last sold in February 1999 for $11.5 million, according to Zillow.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.