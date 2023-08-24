AI Boom Sends Chip Maker Nvidia’s Shares Surging After Blowout Quarter

Nvidia’s shares jumped 7% in premarket trading Thursday following the chip giant’s blowout second-quarter earnings that were released the night before.

Nvidia's shares have more than tripled so far this year. The semi-conductor maker is likely to carry indices higher as optimism soars. Nvidia's stock is a component of the Nasdaq 100 — a tech-heavy index — and the Standard & Poor’s 500.

Nvidia reported record revenue of $13.5 billion on Wednesday, more than double the $6.7 billion it brought in a year earlier. The software company also saw $6.2 billion in net income, or $2.48 per share, an 843% jump from $656 million in the same period a year before.

And it’s not done growing: Sales in the third quarter of this fiscal year are projected to surge 170% year-over-year and blow Wall Street’s expectations out of the water once again, Yahoo Finance reported.

“A new computing era has begun. Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in an accompanying statement.

Nvidia’s A100 and H100 chips are used in generative AI applications, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which reached 100 million users in January, just two months after its launch.

The scramble for AI chatbots has been intense, with Google’s Bard, Meta’s Galactica language model and Ernie, from Chinese search engine giant Baidu. As the space continues to grow, so will demand for chips that help power it.

The company’s data center also saw record-breaking second-quarter revenue, bringing in $10.3 billion, up 171% from a year ago.

On Tuesday, tech hardware company Lenovo and Nvidia announced they will partner to develop new artificial intelligence-based services for businesses.