AI Boom Sends Chip Maker Nvidia’s Shares Surging After Blowout Quarter - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

AI Boom Sends Chip Maker Nvidia’s Shares Surging After Blowout Quarter

Nvidia reported record revenue of $13.5 billion on Wednesday, more than double from a year earlier

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nvidia’s A100 and H100 chips are used in generative AI applications, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Nvidia’s shares jumped 7% in premarket trading Thursday following the chip giant’s blowout second-quarter earnings that were released the night before.

Nvidia's shares have more than tripled so far this year. The semi-conductor maker is likely to carry indices higher as optimism soars. Nvidia's stock is a component of the Nasdaq 100 — a tech-heavy index — and the Standard & Poor’s 500.

Nvidia reported record revenue of $13.5 billion on Wednesday, more than double the $6.7 billion it brought in a year earlier. The software company also saw $6.2 billion in net income, or $2.48 per share, an 843% jump from $656 million in the same period a year before. 

And it’s not done growing: Sales in the third quarter of this fiscal year are projected to surge 170% year-over-year and blow Wall Street’s expectations out of the water once again, Yahoo Finance reported.

“A new computing era has begun. Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in an accompanying statement.

Nvidia’s A100 and H100 chips are used in generative AI applications, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which reached 100 million users in January, just two months after its launch. 

The scramble for AI chatbots has been intense, with Google’s Bard, Meta’s Galactica language model and Ernie, from Chinese search engine giant Baidu. As the space continues to grow, so will demand for chips that help power it.

Read More

The company’s data center also saw record-breaking second-quarter revenue, bringing in $10.3 billion, up 171% from a year ago.

On Tuesday, tech hardware company Lenovo and Nvidia announced they will partner to develop new artificial intelligence-based services for businesses.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.