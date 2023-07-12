Nvidia in Talks to Become a Lead Investor in Hotly-Anticipated Arm IPO

British semiconductor and software designer Arm is seeking to bring Nvidia in as a top investor under a plan to offer publicly traded shares as soon as September, according to the Financial Times.

Arm is expected to be the most valuable company seek public shareholders in the U.S. since electric vehicle (EV) automaker Rivian, which went public with a capitalization of $70 billion in 2021. Nvidia's investment would be in the low hundreds of millions of dollars, the newspaper said.

An unidentified source familiar with the negotiations told the paper that Nvidia was seeking an IPO per-share price that would value Arm between $35 billion and $40 billion. Arm wants $80 billion, the newspaper reported.

The news comes after Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia canceled its planned $66 billion acquisition of Arm in February 2022 after U.S. and European regulators raised concerns. The Federal Trade Commission said at the time that the deal would harm competition worldwide by giving Nvidia an advantage in regions and products where it already uses Arm-based products, as well as access to the sensitive information of Arm’s licensees such as. The deal would have been the world's largest semiconductor merger.

Several large technology companies, including Microsoft and Qualcomm, also objected to the purchase, according to Bloomberg.

“The termination of what would have been the largest semiconductor chip merger will preserve competition for key technologies and safeguard future innovation,” FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova said in a statement at the time.

After the acquisition was quashed, Arm said it would pursue an initial public offering in New York. Last April, Reuters reported that Arm plans to raise between $8 and $10 billion.

Bringing in large investors would help support Arm's parent company SoftBank, which bought Arm in 2016 after the Tokyo-based investment giant lost billions on failed investments in startups, according to Bloomberg. Last month, Reuters reported that Arm was talking to at least 10 companies about anchor investments, including Intel, Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.

Arm and Nvidia have contacted U.S. regulators to smooth over any concerns about the possible investment, according to the Financial Times.

The technology sector’s continued growth in 2023 has made it an attractive area for investment and mergers, according to PWC’s mid-year report. Increased interest in AI technology, beginning with the launch of OpenAi’s ChatGPT and DALL-E in 2022, has enabled organizations to expand product offerings and enter new markets. Software and IT services, such as cybersecurity, have also seen increased growth so far in 2023.

Despite heightened regulatory scrutiny in the first quarter of 2023, semiconductor deals are expected to support future waves of investment. Laws such as President Joe Biden’s CHIPS Act and burgeoning interest in generative AI are expected to drive research and investment in expanding chip manufacturing capabilities, according to a report from accounting firm PWC.

An individual familiar with the plans told the Financial Times that Arm was interested in bringing in Nvidia as a way to center AI in the group’s growth plans. Earlier this year, Nvidia unveiled its Grace Hopper “Superchip,” a combination CPU and GPU designed specifically for large-scale AI applications. In May, Nvidia was valued at $1 trillion, largely because of the surging interest in AI technology.

“AI will be every third word in the offering document,” the person said. “Nvidia is so important as its involvement implies AI.”

Tension has grown between the U.S. and China over the last few years as semiconductors became a point of contention between the two nations. Last October, the U.S. published a set of export controls which included a measure for cutting China off from semiconductor chips made with U.S. equipment. On July 3, China tightened restrictions on the export of gallium and germanium.

Gallium is commonly used in semiconductors, while Germanium is used in fiber optic cables and some electric car batteries.

At a webinar last month, Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress warned that restrictions on the sale of AI semiconductors to China could have long-term negative effects on the American chip industry.

“Over the long term, restrictions prohibiting the sale of our [AI chips] to China will result in a permanent loss of opportunities for the U.S. industry to compete and lead in one of the world’s largest markets, and the impact on our future business and financial results is there,” Kress said.