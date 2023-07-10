Novavax Stock Surges After An Almost $350 Million Payout From Canada - The Messenger
Novavax Stock Surges After An Almost $350 Million Payout From Canada

The drug maker also received full authorization for its vaccine as a "primary series" in the EU

Lily Meier
The company’s shares dropped 90% in 2022.Patrick van Katwijk /Getty Images

Shares of American vaccine maker Novavax surged Monday after the Canadian government agreed to pay almost $350 million for Covid vaccines it ordered but never used.

The company's shares jumped about 31% Monday afternoon, to $9.48 in midday trading.

The biotech firm had claimed that the Canadian government owed it millions for the unused shots. On Friday, the two sides reached a settlement, which includes a provision that Canada can revise its order if the Novavax vaccine doesn't receive the appropriate Canadian regulatory approvals.

Still, the company's faces significant headwinds after losing 90% of its market value in 2022, according to CNBC, a drop that followed its more than $1.7 billion net loss in 2021, according to CNN.

In May, the company said in an earnings report that there were "substantial doubts regarding our ability to continue as a going concern."

Earlier this month, the drug maker received full authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine as a "primary series" in the European Union.

