Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Plunge Following Good Earnings, But (Somewhat) Bad Guidance

Investors sent Norwegian Cruise Line's shares plummeting Tuesday after the company released second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations but simultaneously disappointed investors looking to the future.

Shares fell by more than 13% in afternoon trading, despite reporting better-than-expected profit.

The cruise line said its advanced ticket sales were a record $3.5 billion — an astounding 56% higher than the same period in 2019, before the pandemic upended the industry. Total revenue rose to a record $2.2 billion, up 33% from the same three months in 2019. It earned 30 cents a share, better than the 26 cents a share forecast by analysts, according to data compiled by FactSet.

The company even improved its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings by five cents per share to 80 cents due to “strong results expected for the remainder of 2023.”

“We are pleased to report strong second quarter results, in which we met or exceeded guidance on all key metrics,” Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in the company’s report.

But the cruise line's third-quarter guidance was lower than analysts anticipated.

Norwegian’s forecast for third quarter adjusted earnings was 70 cents per share, below analyst expectations of 80 cents per share, according to FactSet.

As for its tanking share prices, the company did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.