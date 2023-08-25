Nordstrom’s Future Is Gloomy As It Warns of Declining Sales 

Nordstrom is teetering as it cautions of declining sales in the coming months.

Based in Seattle, Nordstrom said that it expects its fiscal-year revenue to decline 4% to 6%, with adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.80 and $2.20, according to the company’s latest earnings report.

The company, however, exceeded Wall Street's sales and earnings expectations for its most recent quarter, indicating that the department store chain is making some progress toward revitalizing its struggling business.

Nordstrom reported second-quarter net earnings of $137 million, or 84 cents a share, surpassing the $126 million, or 77 cents a share, analysts expected, according to figures compiled by Morningstar.

Nordstrom generated $3.77 billion in revenue, surpassing the $3.65 billion analysts projected but 8.3% less than the upscale retailer made during the same period the prior year.

The company said the decline in sales was attributed to the gradual closures of its operations in Canada and a slight change in the timing of its yearly anniversary sale, which was altered by one week. If the two factors were excluded, the company said that net sales would have fallen by about 4% when compared to the previous year.

Nordstrom banner net sales decreased by 10%, while Nordstrom Rack, the retailer’s discounted store chain, saw a decline of 4%.

The company’s online sales dropped by 12.9% when compared to the same time last year. E-commerce sales were affected after Nordstrom stopped using its stores to fulfill its Nordstrom Rack online orders. Digital sales, which represented 36% of total sales, were also affected after the company discontinued its Trunk Club during the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Chief executive Erik Nordstrom said the company's priorities moving forward are to increase sales for Nordstrom Rack, enhance its inventory management and streamline its inventory through its supply chain partners.

“Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on these priorities, all while keeping the customer at the center of everything we do,” Nordstrom said.