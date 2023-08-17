Nordstrom Store in California Violently Raided By Flash Mob Wearing Ski Masks - The Messenger
Business
Nordstrom Store in California Violently Raided By Flash Mob Wearing Ski Masks

The group of men and women shattered the store’s glass, stealing $100,000 worth of designer items

Published
Francisco Velasquez
An witness said that the breaking shards sounded like gunshots.Tim Boyle/Getty Images

More than 30 people wearing ski masks and matching clothing burst into a Nordstrom store in Canoga Park, California on Saturday, shattering glass and grabbing designer items including jewelry, handbags and apparel, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The black and gray-clad crowd made off with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise in a matter of minutes, LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Coi told the Police Commission on Tuesday.

LAPD Police said they are not sure if this robbery is connected to other store invasions, but “working on any connections,” the newspaper said.  

A store employee who wanted to remain anonymous said she saw the robbery clearly, and told the LA Times that the breaking shards of glass sounded like gunshots. She said she advised customers to hide in a safe room in case things got violent.

“It was awful to watch,” the employee told the L.A. Times.

A 45-second video posted to X, formerly known Twitter, shows the barging into the store and grabbing clothes and handbags as what appears to be a Nordstrom guard motions customers to stay back. 

The recent string of coordinated store thefts highlights a broader trend among retailers who have been plagued by brazen attacks, and are not limited only to high-end stores. During Target's latest earnings call, the retailer said it had witnessed a 120% increase in retail thefts during the first five months of this year.  

On Aug. 9, another group of shoplifters raided a Glendale, California-based Yves Saint Laurent, making it out of the luxury retailer with $300,000 worth of merchandise.

More Business
