NJ Shuts Down 27 Boston Markets For Not Paying Workers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

NJ Shuts Down 27 Boston Markets For Not Paying Workers

The chain also has to pay more than $600,000 in back wages and over $1.2 million in damages

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
314 workers weren’t paid by the restaurant, according to the state. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

New Jersey's labor department has ordered dozens of Boston Market restaurants to stop work and pay a combined $2.5 million in back wages, damages and other penalties, citing numerous violations of workers rights.  

The stop-work order issued by the state's labor department will halt business at 27 locations and can be lifted once all back wages and penalties are paid.

The state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it opened an investigation in November after receiving a complaint from an employee in Hamilton Township.

Since then, almost three dozen complaints have been filed across the state accusing the restaurant chain of failing to pay employees on time or at all, failing to pay minimum wages and earned sick leave, records violations and hampering the investigation, the agency said in announcing the penalties Tuesday.

The fast-casual restaurant chain owes more than $600,000 in back wages to 314 employees, the agency said.

The state said the chain owes $1.2 million in damages. The company's parent group, Boston Chicken, was also slapped with an administrative fee of $182,241 and penalties of more than $500,000.

“Boston Market needs to set a better example for fair treatment of its workers,” Joseph Petrecca the Assistant Commissioner of New Jersey’s DOL Division of Wage and Hour Contract Compliance said. 

Read More

Boston Market didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.