NJ Shuts Down 27 Boston Markets For Not Paying Workers

New Jersey's labor department has ordered dozens of Boston Market restaurants to stop work and pay a combined $2.5 million in back wages, damages and other penalties, citing numerous violations of workers rights.

The stop-work order issued by the state's labor department will halt business at 27 locations and can be lifted once all back wages and penalties are paid.

The state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it opened an investigation in November after receiving a complaint from an employee in Hamilton Township.

Since then, almost three dozen complaints have been filed across the state accusing the restaurant chain of failing to pay employees on time or at all, failing to pay minimum wages and earned sick leave, records violations and hampering the investigation, the agency said in announcing the penalties Tuesday.

The fast-casual restaurant chain owes more than $600,000 in back wages to 314 employees, the agency said.

The state said the chain owes $1.2 million in damages. The company's parent group, Boston Chicken, was also slapped with an administrative fee of $182,241 and penalties of more than $500,000.

“Boston Market needs to set a better example for fair treatment of its workers,” Joseph Petrecca the Assistant Commissioner of New Jersey’s DOL Division of Wage and Hour Contract Compliance said.

Boston Market didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.