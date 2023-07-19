Nissan Joins Growing Number of Automakers to Adopt Tesla’s Charging Network

Nissan has joined the growing number of automotive companies that have adopted Tesla’s charging standard for their electric vehicles, a move that puts pressure on other electric vehicles to follow suit.

Nissan announced Wednesday that it would fully adopt the North American Charging Standard, or NACS, starting in 2025. It follows similar moves from automakers that include General Motors and Ford in what is likely to become the industry standard.

It will be the first Japanese automotive company to use Tesla’s charging network, and its announcement moves Nissan further toward its goal to go fully electric by 2030.

Jérémie Papin, the chairperson of Nissan Americas, said the company’s adoption of the charging standard “underlines Nissan's commitment to making electric mobility even more accessible.”

"We are happy to provide access to thousands more fast chargers for Nissan EV drivers,” he added.

Nissan also will provide adapters for its Ariya models to use the NACS chargers starting in 2024.