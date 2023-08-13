Nikola Recalls Over 200 Electric Trucks - The Messenger
Business.
Nikola Recalls Over 200 Electric Trucks

The trucks were recalled over a battery defect that caused a fire at the company's headquarters

Patrick Cooley
Electric truck maker Nikola Motors announced a recall of 209 trucks this weekend after a fire damaged the company’s Phoenix, Arizona headquarters in June.

Nikola’s Class 8 Tre battery electric vehicles were impacted by the recall, which involved a defect in the battery, the company said in a news release Friday.

The truck maker said the recall is a “precautionary measure.”

The release said the company identified the source of the blaze: a defective battery component in one of the trucks affected by the recall.

“Following an August 10 presentation of preliminary findings from Exponent, a reputable third-party investigator, a coolant leak inside a single battery pack was found to be the probable cause of the truck fire at the company's headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz. on June 23, 2023,” the release said.

“The findings were further corroborated by a minor thermal incident that impacted one pack on an engineering validation truck parked at the company's Coolidge, Ariz. plant on Aug. 10. No one was injured in either incident.”

A fire broke out early Friday morning at Nikola Motors Phoenix, Arizona headquarters.
A fire broke out early Friday in late at Nikola Motors Phoenix, Arizona headquarters.Phoenix Fire Dept./Twitter

The recalled trucks can remain on the road, but the company suggested their owners and drivers take several steps, including leaving the vehicles parked outside to allow for better connectivity with Nikola’s fleet command. Doing so helps to facilitate “over-the-air” updates to the operating system, and turning on the battery disconnect switch to enable real-time monitoring of safety systems.

Nikola noted that the recall does not impact any of the company’s hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

In recent months the company scaled back production of battery electric trucks as sales proved sluggish, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company said it would only make the vehicles in response to customer orders, the Journal reported.

The company has focused on hydrogen vehicles since it was founded in 2015 and started making battery-electric vehicles only a year ago.

Nikola posted huge losses in recent quarters.

In an earnings report for the second three months of 2023, the truck-maker reported a loss of $217.9 million, compared to a $173 million loss in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, other vehicle-makers have seen success selling electric trucks.

In May, Volvo said electric truck sales were up 141% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of last year.

