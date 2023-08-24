Nikki Haley Floats Increasing Retirement Age to Address Escalating US Debt

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley favors upping the retirement age to reflect changes in life expectancy as a way to address growing government debt in the United States.
While she didn't suggest a specific age, the former South Carolina governor and U.N ambassador did tell Bloomberg TV that “65 is way too low,” following her first GOP debate.
“We change retirement age to reflect life expectancy instead of cost of living increases,” she said. "We do it based on inflation. We limit the benefits on the wealthy, and we expand Medicare Advantage plans,” she added.
Haley, who is 51, said that “Social Security is going to go bankrupt in 10 years. Medicare is going to go bankrupt in eight." She added that "the way to deal with it is we don’t touch anyone’s retirement or anyone who’s been promised in."
She said the strategy that should be used to mitigate the U.S.’s debt is to tell younger Americans, such as those in their 20s, that “when they’re coming into the system, we say the rules have changed.”
Haley’s comments follow her better-than-expected showing during the GOP’s first presidential candidate debate Wednesday night. In the past, she has faced challenges in gaining momentum and attracting financial support, Bloomberg reported, and is currently positioned fifth in the Real Clear Politics polling average.
