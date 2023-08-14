Nike Releases Latest Kobe Bryant Sneakers, An Ode to His ‘Mamba Mentality’ 

Kobe Bryant’s latest A.D. shoe release is building on the late player’s “Mamba Mentality,” according to Nike’s company statement.

The all-white sneaker, featuring a transparent plastic sole and a black Nike swoosh, is designed for quick and agile movement, the company said.

"Mamba Mentality" was how Bryant summed up the values of passion, focus, honesty, fearlessness and optimism, according to Nike's website, and the sneaker is designed to mirror “the rapid acceleration” he used during his games to catch defenders off guard.

Tony Grosso, the company's senior product line manager, and Ross Klein, Nike's senior innovation designer, say the redesigned shoes are meant to pay tribute to Kobe’s legacy and his celebrated aggressive playing style.

"Kobe Bryant marked his retirement from basketball in 2016 with the Kobe A.D., signifying a year of growth and transformation for the 18-time All-Star,” Nike said in a statement.

“Mamba mentality is a constant quest to find answers,” Kobe wrote. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Nike's website did not indicate a price for the shoes on its website. The Kobe Protro 8 ‘Halo’ sneakers, to be released on Aug. 23, Kobe's birthday, will also be featured in the collection.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020.

The A.D. sneakers come days ahead of August 24, when Kobe Bryant Day is celebrated in Los Angeles and Orange County. His first Lakers jersey number was 8, and he later switched it to 24.

“Mamba mentality is a constant quest to find answers,” Bryant once wrote. “It's that infinite curiosity to want to be better, to figure things out…you're not worried about the end result.”