Nike Products Stolen at Every Stage of the Supply Chain, Report Finds

Shoes are stolen at shipping yards, warehouses, and retail stores

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Nike sneakers, which can bring in hundreds of dollars on the resale market, have always been an inviting target for shoplifters, but a new report is shedding light on the real extent of the company's problem.

Thieves, some of whom have connections to organized crime rings, steal the sneakers at nearly every step of the supply chain, from the warehouses to storage yards to retail stores, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Groups like the National Retail Federation pin the blame on organized groups of criminals who come up with detailed plans to distract store employees and swipe shoes off shelves.

Nike does not disclose how much is lost to theft each year, but the Wall Street Journal documented several instances of product losses in west coast stores and warehouses totaling millions of dollars.

In separate operations earlier this summer, Los Angeles police seized $3 million in Nike merchandise stolen from a warehouse near the Port of Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office recovered $750,000 worth of Nike products stolen from stores by an organized crime ring.

“The good guys, us, we’re playing checkers, and the bad guys are playing chess,” Keith Lewis, vice president of operations for Verisk-owned CargoNet, a theft prevention and recovery network, told the journal. “They’re always one or two steps ahead of us.”

Nike has a notoriously pricey resale market, where shoes marketed through collaborations with athletes and hip-hop stars are sold for roughly $30 billion annually, according to Fox Business.

A close up of the custom Air Jordans given to guard Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury after she scored her 10,000th career point during the game against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center on August 03, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Nike shoes can capture hundreds of dollars on the resale market.Chris Coduto/Getty Images

On the supply side, reports of cargo theft increased 63% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, data from CargoNet shows.

At warehouses, criminals can access online portals listing the goods available for pick-up at each port, and then pretend to be truckers coming to pick them up, Los Angeles police capt. Alfonso Lopez told the Journal.

On the retail side, groups of criminals look for product launches, Nick Steward, a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office detective. Shoplifters enter the store with their own bags, swipe merchandise, and then leave all at once, he said.

Nike did not respond to the Journal’s article.

While crime in general spiked during COVID, the extent of the increase in shoplifting remains unclear, according to the Marshall Project. Anecdotes abound, but most police departments do not differentiate shoplifting from other forms of theft.

