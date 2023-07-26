NFL Bans Players and Key Employees From Owning Shares in the League’s Teams - The Messenger
NFL Bans Players and Key Employees From Owning Shares in the League’s Teams

The move would mark the first time the league has ever adopted the rule

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Committee Chair Clark Hunt. In a letter to owners, Hunt wrote the finance committee worries that some salary-cap complications could arisePhoto by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Owners of the National Football League have voted to ban players and other key employees from owning shares in the league’s roster of teams, according to Sports Business Journal.  

The vote, made by the league's finance committee last week, has sparked discussions of whether team employees such as coaches, senior executives, or quarterbacks should be allowed to own stakes in the league’s teams.

Clark Hunt, part owner and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs and chair of the NFL finance committee, wrote in a memo to owners that while there hasn’t been a situation like this in the league’s history, “such arrangements may have been considered in the past."

Hunt, who is also a founding investor in Major League Soccer, added that the move “may exist in other sports leagues,” according to the memo reviewed by the Sports Business Journal.

In fact, other sports leagues, including Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association, have given players and union members the green light to own equity shares, according to NBC Sports.

In MLS, the estimated $150 million package for Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi to join the Inter Miami team included a signing bonus and the possibility that he could buy equity in the team. Similarly, the NBA's new contract with its players allows players to own equity shares in Women's National Basketball Association teams. Additionally, NBA players’ union members can invest in the association’s teams. 

The NFL’s finance committee also expressed concerns about salary-cap complications as well as the drop in team value if an employee leaves and sells their ownership quickly, and lawsuits from employees who leave over equity value.

