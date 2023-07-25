Newsmax Ratings Double After Tucker Carlson’s Exit From Fox

Primetime viewership at the conservative cable news channel Newsmax more than doubled during the second quarter following Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News in April, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Newsmax's primetime viewers soared to 247,000 during the second quarter ending on June 25, compared with 111,000 the previous quarter.

During the same period, Fox News ratings saw a 22% decline in the second quarter to 1.7 million primetime million viewers. However, it remains the most watched cable news network for the 86th quarter in a row, according to AdWeek.

MSNBC came in second place in the second quarter with a slight increase to 1.2 million primetime viewers, up from 1.1 million the quarter before.

The week of Carlson's unexpected April 21 exit from Fox News, Newsmax’s ratings almost tripled to 334,000 average viewers.

Not all of those viewers stayed, but Newsmax was able to retain enough to more than double its audience over the rest of the quarter.

“We definitely saw a dramatic increase after Tucker,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy told the Wall Street Journal. “The departure obviously jolted a lot of his strong supporters.”

Ruddy founded Newsmax as a news website in 1998 and launched the news channel in 2014.