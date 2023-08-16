Small Justice for Worker Buried Alive Under 15,000 Lbs. of Rubble - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Small Justice for Worker Buried Alive Under 15,000 Lbs. of Rubble

Construction company WSC Group, after its owner's rare criminal conviction for homicide, will pay a $50,000 penalty and never work in the industry again

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Construction is one of the deadliest industries in the United States, according to fatality data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Alan Schein/Getty Images

New York’s Department of Labor slapped a $50,000 fine on a local construction company that willfully exposed employees to dangerous hazards, causing a worker to die in 2018 in a headline-making incident.

The fine comes after a judge in March found the owner of the company, WSC Group, guilty of homicide in a bench trial, a rare conviction in the notoriously dangerous industry. Jiaxi “Jimmy” Liu, operator of the WSC, faces 8 to 16 years in prison. A supervisor on the site, Wilson Garcia, was also charged and faces up to one year in jail.

Luis Sánchez Almonte, 47, was working as a laborer in a trench on a residential construction site in Brooklyn when the walls collapsed and buried him alive under 15,000 pounds of material. 

According to The City, a local publication, it took rescue workers more than 28 hours to extract the Dominican immigrant’s remains from the rubble.

Days before Sánchez Almonte’s death, workers at the site had complained of unsafe conditions.

The 2019 indictment of the company by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez found that Liu had provided an inadequate support system to uphold the trench where Sánchez Almonte was working. Liu was also charged with tax and insurance fraud. The company’s fine of $50,000 is lower than the original penalty of $63,647 proposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal regulator.

OSHA Regional Administrator Richard Mendelson said in a statement about the fine that "This settlement affirms OSHA's citations, which found that this employer knowingly failed to construct the trench protection system properly and did not use other safeguards that would have prevented a worker’s death in a cave-in.” 

Read More

“It also confirms that neither WSC Group LLC nor its owner will ever engage in construction work again.”

The death of Sánchez Almonte resembled that of Ecuadorian worker Carlos Moncayo, who was buried alive in 2015 in a 13-foot trench in a New York City site, according to OSHA reports. Moncayo’s employer, Harco Construction, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide but fined only $10,000 — the maximum penalty at the time. Carlos’ Law, passed in January, raised that maximum to $500,000, just as deaths in the city reached their highest in at least 5 years.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.