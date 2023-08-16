Small Justice for Worker Buried Alive Under 15,000 Lbs. of Rubble

New York’s Department of Labor slapped a $50,000 fine on a local construction company that willfully exposed employees to dangerous hazards, causing a worker to die in 2018 in a headline-making incident.

The fine comes after a judge in March found the owner of the company, WSC Group, guilty of homicide in a bench trial, a rare conviction in the notoriously dangerous industry. Jiaxi “Jimmy” Liu, operator of the WSC, faces 8 to 16 years in prison. A supervisor on the site, Wilson Garcia, was also charged and faces up to one year in jail.

Luis Sánchez Almonte, 47, was working as a laborer in a trench on a residential construction site in Brooklyn when the walls collapsed and buried him alive under 15,000 pounds of material.

According to The City, a local publication, it took rescue workers more than 28 hours to extract the Dominican immigrant’s remains from the rubble.

Days before Sánchez Almonte’s death, workers at the site had complained of unsafe conditions.

The 2019 indictment of the company by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez found that Liu had provided an inadequate support system to uphold the trench where Sánchez Almonte was working. Liu was also charged with tax and insurance fraud. The company’s fine of $50,000 is lower than the original penalty of $63,647 proposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal regulator.

OSHA Regional Administrator Richard Mendelson said in a statement about the fine that "This settlement affirms OSHA's citations, which found that this employer knowingly failed to construct the trench protection system properly and did not use other safeguards that would have prevented a worker’s death in a cave-in.”

“It also confirms that neither WSC Group LLC nor its owner will ever engage in construction work again.”

The death of Sánchez Almonte resembled that of Ecuadorian worker Carlos Moncayo, who was buried alive in 2015 in a 13-foot trench in a New York City site, according to OSHA reports. Moncayo’s employer, Harco Construction, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide but fined only $10,000 — the maximum penalty at the time. Carlos’ Law, passed in January, raised that maximum to $500,000, just as deaths in the city reached their highest in at least 5 years.