Uber, Lyft Fleets in NYC Must Be 100% Electric or Wheelchair Accessible by 2030: Proposal

New York City leaders proposed on Wednesday a new rule that would require all rideshare vehicles in the city to be either electric or wheelchair accessible by 2030.
New York Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission said that if the "Green Rides" proposal is approved, it would make the Big Apple the first major city in the United States with a climate-friendly, accessible fleet requirement.
The rule would affect the nearly 78,000 rideshare vehicles now in the city, including ones operated by Uber and Lyft, according to Jason Kersten, press secretary for the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.
"When it comes to driving towards sustainable and inclusive transportation alternatives, New York City isn't just along for the ride — in fact, were leading the way," Adams said in a statement.
The 2030 deadline builds on previously announced target dates. By 2024, the city will require 5% of all high-volume rideshare trips to use wheelchair accessible or zero-emissions vehicles. The threshold will go up to 15% in 2025, and to 25% in 2026.
There are currently no wheelchair accessible electric vehicles on the market. As such, Kersten told The Messenger, "we don't want to have to sacrifice accessibility for sustainability."
Adams had announced plans for the 2030 rule in January; it was met with approval by Uber and Lyft executives.
- Access To Lyft, Uber in Jeopardy for Minneapolis After City Council Vote on Driver Wages
- Ride-Hailing Apps Uber, Lyft Hit Back Against Minneapolis Law To Raise Drivers’ Pay
- Commuters Turn to Electric Wheelchairs After Chinese City Bans E-Bikes
- Uber CEO Shocked to See Cost of a 3-Mile Uber Ride
- Lyft Rider Warns Of Scam That Cost Him Massive ‘Damages’ Fee: ‘Completely Blew Me Away’
- Uber Posts First-Ever Profit, Conspicuously Downplays AI Tech
The proposal has to be approved by members of the Taxi and Limousine Commission. A public hearing on the issue is set for late September.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Peet’s Coffee Owner Gets Candid On Doing Business With RussiaBusiness
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Westworld-Featured Oceanfront Home Sales for $16.25 MillionBusiness
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment