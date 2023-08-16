Uber, Lyft Fleets in NYC Must Be 100% Electric or Wheelchair Accessible by 2030: Proposal - The Messenger
Uber, Lyft Fleets in NYC Must Be 100% Electric or Wheelchair Accessible by 2030: Proposal

The rule would impact around 78,000 rideshare vehicles now operating in the congested city

Published
Lily Meier
By 2026, 25% of the city’s “high-volume” rideshare fleet would be required to meet the new requirements. Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Getty Images

New York City leaders proposed on Wednesday a new rule that would require all rideshare vehicles in the city to be either electric or wheelchair accessible by 2030.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission said that if the "Green Rides" proposal is approved, it would make the Big Apple the first major city in the United States with a climate-friendly, accessible fleet requirement.

The rule would affect the nearly 78,000 rideshare vehicles now in the city, including ones operated by Uber and Lyft, according to Jason Kersten, press secretary for the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.

"When it comes to driving towards sustainable and inclusive transportation alternatives, New York City isn't just along for the ride — in fact, were leading the way," Adams said in a statement.

The 2030 deadline builds on previously announced target dates. By 2024, the city will require 5% of all high-volume rideshare trips to use wheelchair accessible or zero-emissions vehicles. The threshold will go up to 15% in 2025, and to 25% in 2026.

There are currently no wheelchair accessible electric vehicles on the market. As such, Kersten told The Messenger, "we don't want to have to sacrifice accessibility for sustainability."

Adams had announced plans for the 2030 rule in January; it was met with approval by Uber and Lyft executives.

The proposal has to be approved by members of the Taxi and Limousine Commission. A public hearing on the issue is set for late September.

