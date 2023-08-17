New York City Offers Plan to Convert Offices to Residences But With No Tax Breaks

New York City announced its office-to-residential plan Thursday — one that excludes a tax abatement for real estate developers.

In an effort to create as many as 20,000 affordable housing units, the city is creating a multi-agency group to assist property owners with following through with conversion plans, along with rezoning Midtown South. Still, the price tag of conversions remains an issue for developers.

Under the plan, office buildings built before 1990 would be eligible for conversion to housing — an update from existing cutoffs of 1961 and 1977 that exist in various areas of the city — as well as greenlight conversions to housing elsewhere in the city. The regulations would extend conversion options to an additional 136 million square feet of office space — roughly the size of Philadelphia. Much of the plan, announced by Mayor Eric Adams, will still need state approval.

Building owners can work with the new Office Conversions Accelerator, composed of city government experts, to facilitate conversions.

“We are throwing open the door to more housing,” Adams said in a press release. “We continue to use every tool at our disposal to increase the supply of homes for New Yorkers.”

New York City Mayor Adams announces his plan to expand office-to-residential conversions. New York City Mayoral Photography Office

Though zoning allows for more conversions, developers have often cited the costs of conversions as a reason for not proceeding with such plans. Adaptive reuse requires developers to vacate their buildings, losing money on breaking leases, and spending on construction.

Housing requirements, consisting of plumbing, HVAC and windows, also pose engineering and design challenges for office owners, whose buildings are not equipped with such necessities. Offices with large floorplates, which are prominent in Midtown Manhattan, are difficult to convert as they can stretch the entirety of a city block, meaning apartments would be long, with little natural light, or much of the middle of the buildings would be unusable.

Other cities, including Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and Chicago, have begun to introduce tax breaks for developers to assist in conversions. In New York, however, Albany legislators and Governor Kathy Hochul previously failed to reach a deal on housing — meaning no tax breaks for office-to-residential conversions have been created.

Instead, other incentives have been introduced. The Manhattan Commercial Revitalization Program went live in June to provide incentives for office owners who want to renovate their buildings, but not convert them to other uses.

New York City has previously had tax breaks for office-to-residential conversion. Between 1995 and 2006, 421-g incentivized commercial conversions in Lower Manhattan. The program included a one year construction-period exemption, a 12-year exemption from the increase in real estate taxes and a 14-year abatement of 80% of the real estate taxes paid on the property before conversion. All rental units were subject to rent stabilization for the duration of the tax benefits.