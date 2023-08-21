New Research Is Bad News for Farmers Markets
New Englanders care more about getting cheap, tasty food than where it comes from
Farmers markets may have a hard time expanding their appeal given new research suggesting consumers value basic things like quality and price far more than how their food is grown or who grows it.
A new University of New Hampshire survey of 2,100 shoppers across six New England states asked them what factors were important in their food purchasing decisions. Only about 32% consider it important that their food is grown on a small or family farm and 31% want it to be organic. By contrast, the vast majority ranked things like quality, healthiness and taste as important, including 88% who chose taste and 71% who chose getting a good deal.
Farmers markets often see a “niche group of repeat shoppers,” making it hard for small and mid-sized farmers and food entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, researchers from the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station wrote in a newsletter article about the survey earlier this month. The new findings suggest farmers must work to broaden the appeal, they said.
Expanding the customer base will “catalyze local economic development and support food producers and small food businesses that depend on these markets for their survival,” Analena Bruce, an assistant professor, said in the article.
