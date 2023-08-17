New on The Menu at Subway: A C Suite Reshuffle - The Messenger
Business
New on The Menu at Subway: A C Suite Reshuffle

The giant fast-food sandwich chain's North American division head will leave after 20 years

Laura Bratton
Subway announced a raft of new leadership appointments.Subway

Subway said Thursday a top executive will leave the giant sandwich chain at the end of the year, part of a sweeping leadership shake-up at the nation's largest fast-food company by outlets.

The impending departure of Trevor Haynes, who has been president of the company's North America division for 20 years, will see Subway's Canada Director, Douglas Fry, take on Haynes’ role. Fry formerly worked in positions at Kraft Heinz and McDonald’s. Subway has not yet identified who will fill his position. 

Subway restaurants are owned by more than 21,000 franchisees with 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries around the world. The company is currently for sale, and a deal that Chidsey said was supposed to close in June has continued to falter, according to press reports. The company’s asking price is $10 billion.

"Trevor has played a pivotal role in shaping the brand's vision, strengthening our position in the market, and enriching the lives of our guests, franchisees and employees," Chief Executive Officer John Chidsey said in a statement.

The Milford, Connecticut-based multinational recently reported a 10th consecutive quarter of positive sales. In the first half of 2023, the restaurant chain saw a 9.8% increase in same-store sales and an 11.1% growth in digital sales compared to the same period last year.

Other executives are also switching it up. Marketing executive Carrie Walsh will take on the role of president of Subway’s Europe, Middle East and Asia division. Mike Kehoe, who was in that position, is moving to the U.S. to take on the newly created role of global chief development Officer. Carrie Wells was moved to a senior marketing position in the U.S. from Canada, assuming the role of senior vice president of U.S. marketing.

More Business.
