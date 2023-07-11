New Jersey Lawmakers Crack Down on Merchants Surcharging Customers Who Pay With Credit Cards - The Messenger
Business.
New Jersey Lawmakers Crack Down on Merchants Surcharging Customers Who Pay With Credit Cards

Violators would face a $10,000 fine for their first offense and up to $20,000 for repeat violations

Francisco Velasquez
Gavel sitting on deskRun Studio/Getty

New Jersey lawmakers approved a bill Tuesday that will make it tougher for merchants in the state to charge customers an additional fee when they pay with credit cards.

The legislation, passed by the state legislature on June 30, prohibits businesses operating in the state from imposing surcharges that go beyond the actual cost they bear for processing credit card transactions. It still has to be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, who has indicated he supports it.

The provision requires vendors, from mom-and-pop restaurants to national retail chains with local outlets, to disclose any additional fees before processing a transaction and to provide “clear and conspicuous” signage at store entrances and checkout counters detailing any surcharges. Online merchants would have to post a disclosure on their websites. Vendors that violate the rule would face a penalty of $10,000 for their first offense and up to $20,000 for subsequent infractions.

The bill, primarily backed by Democrats, was first introduced by Assemblyman Paul D. Moriarty and later supported by Sen. Gordon Johnson (D-N.J.). 

Consumers across America have been annoyed by the recent proliferation of stores and companies that charge extra, sometimes as much as 4%, for paying with plastic. The Merchants Payments Coalition, a group of retailers, supermarkets, restaurants, drug stores, convenience stores, gas stations, online merchants and other businesses, says the fees now cost the average family over $1,000 a year. Credit and debit card swipe fees have more than doubled over the past decade, it wrote on June 26, and soared last year by $22 billion to a record $160.7 billion. The coalition wrote that for most merchants, the fees are their highest operating cost after labor.

“Credit card surcharges are something we pay every single day, but lately we have seen reports of businesses tacking on their own surcharge on top of the cost of the service,” Johnson said in a statement emailed to Payments Dive, a trade publication. Last July 2022, New Jersey issued 14 warning letters to merchants who weren’t disclosing their surcharge fees. 

The purpose of the levies, which are illegal in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Puerto Rico, is to offset the interchange fees that large card network companies like Visa and Mastercard charge. Those typically vary from 1%-4%. 

Merchants use the surcharges to cover the additional card processing hardware and services costs that credit card companies charge them to process transactions.

According to a report from card industry research firm Nilson Report, the average interchange fees that companies like Visa and Mastercard charged for card transactions in 2021 was 2.22%. But it’s likely that average increased last year due to fee hikes on certain cards. 

Sen. Johnson said the legislation is a necessary measure to protect consumers from being overcharged. While he is confident the governor will sign it, he said that could be anytime between now and December. 

“At a time when affordability is New Jerseyans number one concern, adding this unknown charge is not fair, not honest and not acceptable because most people don’t even know what they are paying for — this bill ends that scheme,” Johnson said in a statement. 

Gov. Murphy, Assemblyman Moriarty didn’t respond immediately to The Messenger’s requests for comment.

Sen. Johnson’s office said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the governor has 45 days to either sign, conditionally veto or outright veto the bill, adding that if he doesn’t do anything, it becomes law automatically.

“At this point we expect it to be signed but no update on timing,” his press team wrote.

