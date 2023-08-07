New Jersey Is Now the Only State Where You Can’t Pump Your Own Gas

With Oregon's repeal Friday of a 72-year-old ban on self-service at gas stations, New Jersey stands alone as the only state in the nation that prohibits drivers from pumping their own gasoline.

And that's how New Jerseyans like it.

“We’re not going to conform, we’re New Jersey,” driver Leah Barsky told ABC 6 in Philadelphia.

The state’s ban dates back to 1949, when Garden State politicians decided pumping your own gas was a safety hazard.

Most states had self-service bans in the middle of the 20th century, but gradually began lifting those prohibitions in the 1980s.

Oregon and New Jersey were the only states to retain their bans into 2023 — that was until Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill three days ago immediately lifting its ban.

Now New Jersey stands alone, and people who live there told various media outlets that they want it to stay that way.

“I like being able to sit in the car,” Englewood resident Suni Brown told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s just easier for me.”

Nyaomi Winterburn, who also lives in Englewood, was unequivocal.

“I will move out of New Jersey, I’m not kidding,” she told the Journal. “It is one of the big perks of living here. I don’t like to pump my own gas. Especially when it’s cold.”

There seems to be little appetite in the state legislature to change the current law.

Last year, a bill was introduced to give New Jerseyans the option of pumping their own gas.

However the “Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act” — which was introduced in March of last year — was never brought up for a vote.

Under state law, motorists can be fined $250 for pumping their own gas, although it’s not clear how seriously that law is enforced.

Englewood gas station attendant Juan Hernandez told the Journal that customers sometimes wave him off.

“If they say ‘I got this,’ I don’t mess with them,” he said.