New Jersey Estate Featuring 20,000-Gallon Saltwater Aquarium Drops Price to $16 Million

The asking price for Villa Paradiso, a Rumson, New Jersey home that features a gigantic aquarium, was slashed as of Sunday to $15.9 million, representatives from realtor Nest Seekers told The Messenger exclusively. The home, listed since 2021, was originally priced at $17.5 million.
The home “essentially is the Amalfi coast meeting the East Coast in its style, and detail,” the property's broker Christen Sachs told The Messenger.
The 17,000-square foot property features an elevator, movie theater, and an 1,500 wine cellar. Also in the villa is a 20,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, which is filled with native East Coast fish caught by the owner, according to Sachs. The aquarium is the size of an average pool.
The property is owned by Salvatore Cannizzaro, the CEO of Immediate Care Walk-In Management, an urgent care chain in New Jersey, property records showed.
The New Jersey estate sits on the Navesink River, with a dock and pool overlooking the water.
The home has been on the market since at least September 2021, according to its Zillow listing.
