New Hires Working From Home Are 18% Less Productive, Study Finds

As the debate over returning to the office rages on, one study found that fully remote new hires were 18% slower and less accurate than those in the office.

The new research published by the National Bureau of Economic Research looked at recently hired data entry workers in India who were randomly assigned to work from home.

Some 75% of remote workers' lost productivity came from their first day on the job, according to the study. The rest of the loss was the result of "slower learning" over the remainder of the eight-week experiment.

Workers who preferred to work from home were “substantially less productive” than their colleagues in the office, losing 27% of their productivity, according to the study. Meanwhile, employees who preferred to work in the office were only 13% less productive than their in-office counterparts when they were asked to work from home.

But employees who like working from home shouldn't be written off as poorer workers overall. In fact, those who preferred to work from home typed 12% faster, with higher accuracy and less idle time, when they had to work in the office, compared to their baseline performance on their initial job applications. The results suggest all workers simply work do a better job when they have to come in to the office.

Why do people like working from home so much? The answers may seem obvious to remote-work lovers. Saving commute time, spending time with friends and family and working “in a more pleasant space” were some of the top reasons given by employees who liked working from home, according to a recent McKinsey study.

Roughly 44% of employees who strongly prefer to work from home are in senior roles, according to a recent report from McKinsey, which surveyed 13,000 office workers in six countries.

The NBER study said workers “with children or other home care responsibilities as well as poorer households” face the biggest constraints on returning to in-person work.

The widespread resistance to in-person work is why offices are still sitting empty. Attendance is still about 30% lower than it was pre-pandemic. New York City’s offices, once buzzing with corporate workers, sit empty and are only 80% occupied.