New Guinness Record Set for World’s Most Expensive Sushi

The world's most expensive sushi will cost you well over $2,400 — and you'll have to fly to Japan to eat it.

Japanese restaurant Sushi Kiromon in Osaka just broke the Guinness World Record for priciest sushi dish this week with its Kiwami Omakase Course, a 20-piece nigiri sushi that costs 350,000 yen, or $2,427.81, including tax and service charges.

The course’s price point was pushed up by its rare ingredients. The sushi includes the “finest” tuna costing over $270 per kilogram, sea urchin with a price of more than $690 per sheet, and caviar priced at over $340 per 50 kilograms.

Sushi Kiromon's dish includes rare ingredients such as sea urchin. Sushi Kiromo

“Congratulations, you are officially amazing,” Justin Patterson of Guinness World Records told Sushi Kiromon’s head chef, Naoyuki Setta, at the certificate presentation ceremony Thursday.

Head chef of Sushi Kiromo, Naoyuki Setta, is awarded the certificate for 'The Most Expensive Sushi in the World' by Guinness World Records. Guinness World Records Ceremony

Setta has “devoted more than 25 years of his life to sushi,” according to Sushi Kiromon's website. Setta has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. Setta visits fisheries across the island to source ingredients.

“He serves customers with his cuisine and the best wishes of the fishermen and producers he connected there,” said the restaurant on its site.