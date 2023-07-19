U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced legislation Wednesday that would prohibit lawmakers and certain federal officials from owning stock in individual companies.

Under the bill, lawmakers, congressional aides, administration officials and certain federal officials employees would be prohibited from owning stock. The legislation also proposes to increase penalties for violating the rules.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant. It is critical that the American people know that their elected leaders are putting the public first – not looking for ways to line their own pockets,” Gillibrand said in a statement.

Hawley called it a "common-sense ban."

"Politicians and civil servants shouldn’t spend their time day-trading and trying to make a profit at the expense of the American public, but that’s exactly what so many are doing,” he said in a statement.

Individuals covered by the bill could own mutual funds and broad industry and index funds.

In January 2022, the conservative advocacy group Convention of States Action found that 76% of voters believe that lawmakers and their spouses have an “unfair advantage” in the stock market. Eleven years ago, Congress passed the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, which created new financial disclosure requirements and enforcement rules for federal lawmakers, their families and staff who trade stock. The bill also clarified that insider trading was illegal on Capitol Hill.

Under that legislation, lawmakers and aides are permitted to own and trade individual stock as long as they don’t use nonpublic information learned through their government work. If they do, and are caught, they could face a penalty of at least 10% of the value of the investment.

However, several investigations across news outlets have found that lawmakers don’t always comply with the rules. An Insider investigation in December 2021 found that 57 members of Congress and 182 senior-level congressional staffers violated the STOP Act; A similar investigation led by The New York Times in Sept. 2022 found that nearly a fifth of the members of Congress, their spouses or a dependent child, traded stock in industries overseen by the lawmakers.

For instance, while former U.S. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) didn't trade individual shares, their spouses did. The New York Times investigation found that Paul Pelsoi was actively trading shares of Tesla and Nvidia between 2019 and 2021, while McConnell’s spouse, former Secretary of Labor and Transportation Elaine Chao, had shares of Wells Fargo and Vulcan Materials.

Between 2016 and 2021, more than 2,600 officials at federal agencies reported trading or owning stocks affected by their agencies decisions, according to a separate investigation by the Wall Street Journal. Notably, more than 60 officials at five agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, reported employee trading of stock in companies shortly before enforcement actions were announced against he companies.

About a dozen bills have been introduced this year to curtail stock trading in the federal government. On Wednesday, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will vote on legislation sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). That bill would create an online database of the corporate stocks, and other assets, owned by senior officials in the executive branch.

Democratic Senators led by Jeff Merkley, of Oregon, and Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, introduced a bill in April to similarly bar lawmakers, and their spouses and dependent children, from owning or trading stocks, securities commodities or futures. In 2012, Brown introduced a failed amendment to the STOCK Act that would have required lawmakers and their staff to divest from individual stocks or put them in a blind trust. Only 26 senators voted for that amendment.

“The American people know that there is corruption on Capitol Hill, that members are writing legislation thinking about their stock portfolio … That members are buying stocks with information the public doesn’t have. That’s wrong,” Merkley said at a press conference in April.

The Wall Street Journal reported the new legislation earlier Wednesday.