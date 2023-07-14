Netflix’s International Presence Could Help It Weather Hollywood Strikes - The Messenger
Netflix’s International Presence Could Help It Weather Hollywood Strikes

The streaming service operates in more than 190 countries

Rocio Fabbro
Netflix’s hit Korean drama series “Squid Game” became a global phenomenon.Noh Juhan/Netflix

Netflix is putting more of its $17 billion annual content budget into expanding its foreign language programming and attracting customers abroad — a strategy that might be its saving grace as television and movie actors join screenwriters in going on strike, The New York Times reported.

The popular streaming service is a target for the Hollywood strikers because streaming has upended the traditional television model. Writers have blamed streaming for hurting working conditions and stagnating wages, according to the Times.

As the pickets put a pin in new content from creatives involved in the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA unions, Netflix can still produce and release its overseas shows and movies.

Before the writers went on strike, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive officer, promised that a strike wouldn’t leave viewers without options. 

“We have a large base of upcoming shows and films from around the world,” Sarandos said in April, according to the Times. 

Netflix now operates in more than 190 countries, after a rapid expansion that only took 7 years, according to the Harvard Business Review. It reportedly offers shows in more than 60 languages. And its international focus is ahead of the curve, according to the Times. Disney, for instance, created its international content group in January 2022.

Netflix’s strategy is to focus on content that resonates with a single market’s audience, the Times reported. Still, even local titles have been known to become global phenomena. Netflix's Korean drama series, “Squid Game,” became the most-watched show ever on the streaming service. Netflix is planning to invest $2.5 billion in Korean shows and movies in the next four years — double its investment since 2016, the Times reported.

