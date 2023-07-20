Netflix Shares Tank as Hollywood Strike Threatens Future Ad Revenue - The Messenger
Business
Netflix Shares Tank as Hollywood Strike Threatens Future Ad Revenue

Netflix said the 'full benefits' of its new revenue-boosting measures won’t be felt until the second half of 2023

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Netflix shares dropped by roughly 9% shortly after the markets opened on Thursday, with the Hollywood writer and actors strikes threatening future advertising revenues.

The company's second-quarter earnings, released after the markets closed Wednesday, did nothing to assuage investors that the streaming service wouldn't suffer with an industrywide work stoppage. Its $8.19 billion in revenue missed Wall Street expectations of $8.3 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Analysts had high expectations for the streaming service after its implementation of paid sharing and ad-supported plans. While the company added almost 6 million new subscribers in the three months ended June 30, Netflix said the “full benefits” of its new revenue-boosting measures won’t be realized in its income statement until the second half of 2023.

Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California.
Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Its new initiatives appear to be paying off, for now. Paid sharing is Netflix’s primary revenue accelerator this year, executives said during Wednesday evening's earnings call. And its ads-plan memberships doubled from the previous quarter, they added.

The "results show that lower content spend and higher ad revenue is the name of the game for streaming companies to turn a profit,” said Scott Purdy, U.S. national media leader at KPMG. “In the short-term at least, the Hollywood strikes are indirectly helping companies crack the code of profitability. Long-term though, the strikes could create a scenario of massive churn and lower ad revenue for streaming companies.”

The company forecast a lackluster $8.5 billion in revenue for the third quarter.

