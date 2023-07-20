Netflix Shares Tank as Hollywood Strike Threatens Future Ad Revenue
Netflix said the 'full benefits' of its new revenue-boosting measures won’t be felt until the second half of 2023
Netflix shares dropped by roughly 9% shortly after the markets opened on Thursday, with the Hollywood writer and actors strikes threatening future advertising revenues.
The company's second-quarter earnings, released after the markets closed Wednesday, did nothing to assuage investors that the streaming service wouldn't suffer with an industrywide work stoppage. Its $8.19 billion in revenue missed Wall Street expectations of $8.3 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Analysts had high expectations for the streaming service after its implementation of paid sharing and ad-supported plans. While the company added almost 6 million new subscribers in the three months ended June 30, Netflix said the “full benefits” of its new revenue-boosting measures won’t be realized in its income statement until the second half of 2023.
- Growing Resentment as Netflix Looks To South Korea for Content Amidst Hollywood Writers’ Strike: Report
- Ex-Paramount CEO Barry Diller Suggests 25% Pay Cut for Top Movie Bosses, Actors Amid Hollywood Strike
- Will The Actors’ And Writers’ Strike Mark The End Of Hollywood As We Know It?
- Netflix Kills Its $10 Ad-Free Plan in the US and UK
- How Hollywood Got Here: 6 Key Milestones that Led to Actors’ Union Strike
Its new initiatives appear to be paying off, for now. Paid sharing is Netflix’s primary revenue accelerator this year, executives said during Wednesday evening's earnings call. And its ads-plan memberships doubled from the previous quarter, they added.
The "results show that lower content spend and higher ad revenue is the name of the game for streaming companies to turn a profit,” said Scott Purdy, U.S. national media leader at KPMG. “In the short-term at least, the Hollywood strikes are indirectly helping companies crack the code of profitability. Long-term though, the strikes could create a scenario of massive churn and lower ad revenue for streaming companies.”
The company forecast a lackluster $8.5 billion in revenue for the third quarter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness