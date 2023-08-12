Nestlé Issues Recall After Customers Found Wood Fragments in Their Cookie Dough
Nestlé issued a voluntary recall of two batches of its Toll House "break and bake" bars
Nestlé announced Friday that it is recalling certain chocolate chip cookie dough “break and bake” bars that were produced for its Toll House brand during two days in April.
The voluntary recall was prompted by a small number of customer complaints of wood fragments in their cookie dough.
The Swiss chocolate-maker said the recall does not affect its other products such as other varieties of the “break and bake” bars, rolls or tubs.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported thus far. The company asked customers who purchased cookie dough bars with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K to return the products to stores for a refund or replacement.
Nestle said it is working with the FDA to resolve the issue.
“We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address,” said the company in its statement. “The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority.”
