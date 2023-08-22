Ace Hardware On Track For 270-Store Expansion in 2023

Locally owned Ace Hardware plans to have 270 new brick-and-mortar locations open by the end of the year, according to a company statement.

Oak Brook, Ill.-based Ace has already opened over 100 stores this year. By year’s end, the company said it plans to open more than 170 locations across the U.S.

The 99-year-old company is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world. Under the cooperative model, store owners benefit from collective buying power and brand recognition of the Ace brand, but get to maintain a level of independence as local business owners.

Ace has over 5,800 locally owned and operated stores in about 60 countries. It opened over 1,000 in the last five years.

CEO John Venhuizen said that the company's retail expansion is in part due to the blending of its online and physical channels.

“Seventy percent of Acehardware.com orders are picked up in-store and 20% are delivered to customers by our own red-vested heroes, thus further advancing the relevance and necessity of our neighborhood stores," Venhuizen said.

In the company’s latest second-quarter earnings report, it points to a 45% increase in visits to its online store Acehardware.com, adding that e-commerce purchases accounted for an 18% increase in the company’s digital business.

Ace recorded $2.63 billion in total revenue for its second quarter, a 3.9% increase when compared with the $2.53 billion it generated during the same quarter last year.

