Nearly Half of US Workers Don’t Use All Their PTO

Income, pay type and industry all influence how much paid time off people take from work, a Pew Research Center survey found

Rocio Fabbro
Workers in education, government, public administration and the military are the least likely to take time off that’s offered.Getty Images

Among U.S. workers whose employers provide paid time off, 46% take less time than they are offered, according to a recent survey by Pew Research Center.

Of those who take less paid time off for vacations, doctor’s appointments and other minor illnesses, 51% are upper-income workers, 45% are middle income and 41% are lower income.

The survey found that 52% of salaried workers take less paid time off than their employers offered, compared to 39% of hourly workers. Meanwhile, managers are more likely than nonmanagers to say they take less time off.

When it comes to not overworking, industry matters, according to the survey. Education and government, public administration and the military have the highest share of workers who say they take less time than what’s offered.

According to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, German workers spent the least amount of time on the job, with 1,349 hours on average a year. Those in Mexico work the most, or 2,128 hours. Americans average 1,791.

Over 50% of U.S. workplaces with more than 100 workers provided paid leave benefits as of March 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The top reasons people don’t take advantage of their PTO include not feeling like they need to take more time, worrying about falling behind at work and feeling badly about workers doing additional labor while they’re away. 

Gender, race and duration of time at a workplace also play a role in how much time off employees take. The survey found that 48% of women say that they take less time off than offered because they feel badly about co-workers taking on additional work, compared to 39% of men.

Black workers are more likely than white workers to say that the risk of losing their job is a reason they take less time off than what they’re offered. 

And about a quarter of workers who have been with their employer for less than a year say that the risk of losing their job is why they don’t take more time off. On the other hand, only 11% of tenured workers cite that risk as a reason.

The data is drawn from panel surveys conducted between Feb. 6-12 that included 5,902 employed respondents.

