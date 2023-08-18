Nearly 2 in 3 Divorced Spouses Say This Could Have Saved Their Marriage - The Messenger
Nearly 2 in 3 Divorced Spouses Say This Could Have Saved Their Marriage

The surprising reason is not more money

Rocio Fabbro
Nearly six in 10 couples who called it quits during their first year of marriage realized they just didn’t get along with each other.Getty Images

Half of all first marriages end in divorce — but what if they didn’t have to?

A recent Forbes Advisory survey of 1,000 Americans who are newly single or in the process of splitting up found that 63% believe a “better understanding of the commitments of marriage prior to marrying” could have saved their union.

More than half of respondents said they could have prevented a rupture had they better understood their spouse’s morals and values. More than four in 10, or 44%, said they could have avoided their split by waiting longer to start a family.

Only 5% said they thought their marriages couldn’t be saved.

The survey also found that 59% of couples who divorced within their first year of marriage cited incompatibility as the top reason. As time goes on, other factors become more prevalent. Married couples that split up within two to eight years pointed to a lack of family support as the main issue, while longer-term couples chiefly blamed infidelity and a lack of intimacy.

On the bright side, after a decade of marriage, your chances of getting divorced are slim, with only 4% of couples calling it quits after the milestone.

While finances were not the top reason for getting divorced, they were the main driver behind getting married: 42% of respondents said financial security was the biggest factor in getting married, followed by companionship and love.

And if you’ve ever wondered what’s going on in your partner’s head: Ask. Just 27% of respondents said the decision to end their marriage was mutual, with the majority of divorces initiated by a single party.

