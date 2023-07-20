NBA Summer League Is a Growing Money Maker for Vegas

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is proving to be a boon for the city’s economy.

The annual event showcasing the NBA’s young talent wrapped up earlier this week. While it’s too early to gauge its total economic impact, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, one estimate from the Sports Business Journal puts it at $150 million.

That's far more than the $10.5 million in local spending it generated for the city of Las Vegas in 2012.

Last year, the 11-day Summer League event attracted about 41,850 out-of-town visitors who booked roughly 53,000 hotel room nights, according to the most recent available data from the Convention and Visitors Authority. It also generated about $91.6 million for the city, the authority said.

The estimated take from this year’s Summer League is greater than local spending generated from recent NBA playoffs and finals, which took place in Denver and Miami in last month.

For example, Nuggets games are estimated to have brought in $100 million for the city of Denver during last month's NBA finals, according to estimates from the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. Comparable numbers for Miami weren't immediately available.

Sports events are a huge boon to local economies across the U.S.

Richard Scarf, CEO of Visit Denver, the city's tourism organization, said the most recent Nuggets games boosted revenue to local museums, restaurants and hotels, while also bringing free press to the city as a tourist destination. "Sports are big business and generate economic impact, jobs and tax revenue for the city,” he said.

The NBA's Summer League, once touted as a series of rookie games, is now a signature event.

“Summer league is the heartbeat of the NBA right now,’’ Joey Graziano, the NBA’s head of event strategy and development, was quoted as saying by the Sports Business Journal.

Attendance at the Summer League games is currently rising 10% to 15% every year, agent and promoter Warren LeGarie told the Journal. This summer it added a new event, NBA Con, which attracted 25,000 attendees, according to the publication.

On the theory that success breeds success, the NBA announced earlier this month that it would host its inaugural In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas in November.