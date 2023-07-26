NatWest CEO Alison Rose Steps Down Following Nigel Farage Account Scandal

Alison Rose, the embattled CEO of one of Britain’s biggest banks, is stepping down following a scandal involving the closure of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage bank accounts.

A resignation letter, sent by the company to regulators at the London Stock Exchange Wednesday said NatWest and its chief executive “agreed to part ways by mutual consent.” She'll be succeeded by Paul Thwaite, the current CEO of NatWest’s commercial and institutional business, according to the letter sent to the stock exchange.

The letter didn't offer a reason for her departure, but Rose was embroiled in scandal after Farage gave the British news media internal reports earlier this year that said his accounts had been closed.

The bank's internal reports called Farage “a disingenuous grifter” with xenophobic, chauvinistic and racist views,” The Guardian newspaper reported.

The conservative politician and commentator said the reports indicated that he was targeted over his political beliefs, according to The Guardian.

Earlier this week Rose said that she also leaked information to the British news media.

In a statement published by the BBC and other British news outlets, the NatWest chief executive said that leaking details of Farage's account closure was “a serious error of judgment," although she didn't say what details she revealed to the press.

Rose said that Coutts Bank, which is part of NatWest’s wealth management division, made the decision to close Farage’s accounts.

The conservative politician is a longtime skeptic of Britain's membership in the European Union and was a key figure in the successful 2016 campaign to convince British voters to leave the E.U.

Farage is currently a commentator for GB News.

Rose was the CEO of NatWest for more than four years and had been with the company for around three decades prior to her departure Wednesday.

Representatives for Farage and NatWest did not immediately respond to requests for comment.