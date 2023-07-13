NATO Weapon Supplies Are ‘Dangerously Low’ After Ukraine Assistance, Says US Military Leader

The commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe, James Hecker, said weapon supplies for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are "getting dangerously low," according to Breaking Defense.
With even worse news, Hecker reported that "it's probably not going to get better, well not in the short term."
Since the war began in Ukraine, NATO has sent a huge arsenal and tactical equipment to support the country's fight against Russia. This included 359 tanks, 629 armored personnel carriers and 8,214 short-range air defense missiles. Since January 2021, the U.S. has spent around $42 billion in securities assistance to Ukraine.
Supplies have been affected by the arms assistance. Last year, the United States sent more than 2,000 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, a weapon which the Department of Defense hasn't purchased since around 2005.
The Pentagon has also had trouble catching up with the artillery shell needs. A former Marine, Mark Cancian, told CBS that, "they're [Ukraine] using about as much in a month as we [the United States] can produce in a year."
In September 2022, the Department of Defense pointed to a plan to replenish weapon levels. At the time there were $1.2 billion worth of contracts signed to reestablish stockpiles.
