National Security Officials Said To Be Eyeing Abu Dhabi Firm’s Takeover of Fortress - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

National Security Officials Said To Be Eyeing Abu Dhabi Firm’s Takeover of Fortress

More than 6,000 Chinese companies have set up operations in the UAE over the past few years

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. is set to acquire 70% of Fortress Investment Group.Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

National security officials in the U.S. are scrutinizing the planned $3 billion takeover of Fortress Investment Group by an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund amid concerns about ties between the United Arab Emirates and China, The Financial Times reported.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, part of the Treasury Department, reviews the national security implications of foreign investments and is in the early stages of reviewing the transaction by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., the FT reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. A decision is not expected for several months, the people told the FT.

Mubadala and New York-based Fortress, which manages $46 billion for institutional investors and private clients, declined to comment to the FT. The Treasury told the paper it did not comment on transactions that it may or may not be reviewing but it was “committed to taking all necessary actions within its authority to safeguard US national security.” None of the parties responded to emailed requests to comment from The Messenger.

The committee could be investigating the takeover because of concerns in Washington that the UAE is strengthening relations with China, the paper reported, citing an expert familiar with its process.

Read More

Ties between the two countries have historically been around oil, but they’re increasingly working together in other economic areas. More than 6,000 Chinese companies have set up operations in the UAE over the past few years, and bilateral trade is forecast to grow to $200 billion in 2030, up from $50 billion in 2021, according to Intertrust Group, which advises companies on international issues.

Mubadala and Fortress announced the agreement in May without disclosing terms of the deal. Mubadala, which already holds a 9.99% stake in Fortress through private equity funds, would end up with a 70% stake in the firm. Fortress management would own the remainder.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.