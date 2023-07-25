National Security Officials Said To Be Eyeing Abu Dhabi Firm’s Takeover of Fortress

National security officials in the U.S. are scrutinizing the planned $3 billion takeover of Fortress Investment Group by an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund amid concerns about ties between the United Arab Emirates and China, The Financial Times reported.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, part of the Treasury Department, reviews the national security implications of foreign investments and is in the early stages of reviewing the transaction by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., the FT reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. A decision is not expected for several months, the people told the FT.

Mubadala and New York-based Fortress, which manages $46 billion for institutional investors and private clients, declined to comment to the FT. The Treasury told the paper it did not comment on transactions that it may or may not be reviewing but it was “committed to taking all necessary actions within its authority to safeguard US national security.” None of the parties responded to emailed requests to comment from The Messenger.

The committee could be investigating the takeover because of concerns in Washington that the UAE is strengthening relations with China, the paper reported, citing an expert familiar with its process.

Ties between the two countries have historically been around oil, but they’re increasingly working together in other economic areas. More than 6,000 Chinese companies have set up operations in the UAE over the past few years, and bilateral trade is forecast to grow to $200 billion in 2030, up from $50 billion in 2021, according to Intertrust Group, which advises companies on international issues.

Mubadala and Fortress announced the agreement in May without disclosing terms of the deal. Mubadala, which already holds a 9.99% stake in Fortress through private equity funds, would end up with a 70% stake in the firm. Fortress management would own the remainder.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.