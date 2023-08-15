Nasdaq-Listed Freedom Holding Has Been Evading Russian Sanctions, a Short-Seller Charges

Freedom Holding, a Kazakhstan-based brokerage that trades on the Nasdaq exchange, is under attack by short-seller Hindenburg Research, which alleges that the firm "has exhibited a startling array of red flags relating to virtually every category of financial malfeasance worthy of investigation.”

Shares of Freedom fell 3.50% after Hindenburg released its report today.

Hindenburg claims Freedom is flouting anti-Russian sanctions, laundering money and ignoring myriad other rules governing the behavior of financial firms.

Specifically, the Hindenburg report alleges that a Freedom Holding affiliate operating in Russia and Kazakhstan helped divert funds from sanctioned Russian banks to investments including U.S. stocks.

Freedom has a stock market capitalization of more than $4 billion.

The report also lays out a smorgasbord of other dubious activities at the Kazakhstan-based brokerage, ranging from suspicious transactions with related persons or companies to signs of fake revenues recognition.

Freedom did not respond to a phone call or an email from The Messenger seeking comment.

Hindenburg's prominence has grown lately as it launched successful short campaigns this year against a variety of companies, including Icahn Enterprises -- the firm controlled by storied investor Carl Icahn -- and India-based Adani Group.

At least one of Hindenburg’s points about Freedom Holding is backed up by Freedom’s own annual report, which was released earlier this month.

“During fiscal 2023 our subsidiaries Freedom Bank KZ and Freedom Global provided brokerage services to certain individuals and entities who are subject to sanctions imposed by [the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control], the European Union or the United Kingdom,” the annual report states.

Hindenburg claims that in addition to skirting sanctions, Freedom commingles customer funds and then gambles assets on leveraged, illiquid investments.

Hindenburg added that Freedom Holding shows signs of market manipulation in both its investments and its own publicly traded shares.

After Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the company sold its Russian business to a Freedom employee for $140 million to avoid sanctions, according to the short-selling firm's report.

Freedom Chairman and CEO Timor Turlov still controls the entity, Hindenburg wrote, citing a former executive that it interviewed.

Turlov, who owns 70% of the overall company, has been personally sanctioned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the report.

The Ukrainian Consulate General in New York did not immediately return an email and The Messenger was unable to leave a phone message

The short-seller report, citing researcher Disclosure Insights, says Freedom has failed to disclose a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation that has been ongoing since at least October 2021. An agency spokesperson said via email: "The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation".