The combination of flavors many of us never knew we wanted ... and maybe still don't.

Skittles announced on Tuesday that it was partnering with French’s Mustard for a limited release of mustard flavored Skittles. The latest flavor commemorates National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

French's has previously celebrated the day with mustard-flavored ice cream and donuts.

Ro Cheng, the director of marketing at Mars candy, which makes Skittles, called the flavor the “first-of-its-kind.”

The release is in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5. Courtesy of French's

The unique treat is only available through a special sweepstakes or French's vintage bus, coined the "mustard mobile," which is touring major cities to promote the snack.

“There do seem to be more novel or extreme flavors hitting the market” Barb Renner, a U.S. Consumer Product Lead for Deloitte told Food52.

Brands are using avant-garde flavors and limited edition flavor combinations to get consumers excited about their snacks. Other strange combinations have included Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mac’ N Cheese and Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream.