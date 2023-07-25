Can I Have Some Mustard With My Skittles?
The limited edition snack will be available until Aug. 5
The combination of flavors many of us never knew we wanted ... and maybe still don't.
Skittles announced on Tuesday that it was partnering with French’s Mustard for a limited release of mustard flavored Skittles. The latest flavor commemorates National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.
French's has previously celebrated the day with mustard-flavored ice cream and donuts.
Ro Cheng, the director of marketing at Mars candy, which makes Skittles, called the flavor the “first-of-its-kind.”
- Can I Take My Young Kids to See ‘Barbie’?
- Cottage Cheese and Mustard Diet Is Latest Viral TikTok Trend
- Lily Allen Reveals Public ‘Harassment’ Led Her to Use Substances and Alcohol ‘to Escape’
- I Love Not Having Children — and Have No Regrets About It
- Lily-Rose Depp Says Nudity and Controversial Sex Scenes in ‘The Idol’ Were ‘Intentional’
The unique treat is only available through a special sweepstakes or French's vintage bus, coined the "mustard mobile," which is touring major cities to promote the snack.
“There do seem to be more novel or extreme flavors hitting the market” Barb Renner, a U.S. Consumer Product Lead for Deloitte told Food52.
Brands are using avant-garde flavors and limited edition flavor combinations to get consumers excited about their snacks. Other strange combinations have included Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mac’ N Cheese and Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness