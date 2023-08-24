Elon Musk’s Leaked Email to Tesla Employees Offers Clues About the Long-Delayed Cybertruck

“If LEGO and soda cans, which are very low cost, can do this, so can we,” Musk said in an email to the Tesla team leaked by Cybertrucks Owners Club on Wednesday.
The email, with the subject line "Cybertruck Precision," noted that “due to the nature of Cybertruck, which is made of bright metal with mostly straight edges, any dimensional variation shows up like a sore thumb.”
The memo comes after Tesla produced its first truck in July, two years after it had planned to start production, and four years after the truck was announced.
Musk test-drove a Cybertruck production candidate in Texas on Wednesday, according to a post he shared on X.
He told employees in the note on precision that “all part dimensions need to be to the third decimal place in millimeters and tolerances need to be specified in single digit microns.”
