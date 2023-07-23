Musk Pushes Twitter Re-Brand Forward, Linking X.Com to Website After Pledging to Drop ‘All the Birds’

Twitter will change its logo from the iconic blue bird to an X, owner Elon Musk tweeted early Sunday.

Later in the day, Musk announced via Twitter that x.com now links directly to the social media platform and said the "X" logo will go live later in the day.

That changes bring the social media platform's name closer to that of its parent company X Corp, and takes steps towards transforming the platform into the "everything app" that Musk discussed in October, 2022.

"What should we call tweeting?" he asked in a reply to his initial tweet.

Musk disclosed in a filing in April that X Corp. was the successor to Twitter Inc, Twitter's parent company under its previous ownership.

In a series of overnight tweets announcing the change, Musk said bird-themed images and terms would eventually disappear from the platform entirely.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live tomorrow morning,” Musk tweeted shortly after midnight Eastern time on Sunday.

He then posted a picture of a flickering “X.”

A few hours later, Musk tweeted a picture of himself standing in front of the words “Tesla X” and "X Tesla" with his arms crossed into an X.

“Not sure what subtle clues gave it away, but I like the letter X,” he tweeted with the picture.

Musk's association with the brand "X" goes back to the early dot-com days when he cofounded online bank X.com in 1999 before merging it with PayPal in 2000.

In 2017, Musk bought the X.com domain back from PayPal for an undisclosed amount. Sunday night he responded to a tweet asking whether Twitter would be run off of the one-letter URL with "of course."

After Musk bought the social media platform in April 2022, the Tesla and Space X owner made a series of controversial changes. For example, he took blue check marks away from verified accounts, including those of journalists and public figures, and instead bestowed them on anyone willing to pay $8 per month.

More recently, he made tweets viewable only to those logged into their Twitter accounts, and made unpopular changes to the beloved TweetDeck, which lets users organize their accounts and schedule tweets.

Elon Musk said early Sunday the he will eventually remove Twitter's blue bird logo from the site. Chesnot/Getty Images

In a follow-up conversation Sunday morning on Twitter Spaces, Musk insisted he was serious about the branding redirection.

During the Twitter Spaces chat, a user asked if Musk really was changing the logo and he replied “yes, it should have been done a long time ago.”

“Twitter X” was trending early Sunday morning and the reaction appeared largely negative.

“Nobody and I mean NOBODY will call Twitter “X” no matter how hard you try except maybe your delusional fan boys,” one account tweeted.