Musk Pushes Twitter Re-Brand Forward, Linking X.Com to Website After Pledging to Drop ‘All the Birds’
The change brings the social media platform's name closer to that of its parent company X Corp.
Twitter will change its logo from the iconic blue bird to an X, owner Elon Musk tweeted early Sunday.
Later in the day, Musk announced via Twitter that x.com now links directly to the social media platform and said the "X" logo will go live later in the day.
That changes bring the social media platform's name closer to that of its parent company X Corp, and takes steps towards transforming the platform into the "everything app" that Musk discussed in October, 2022.
- Twitter Banned in Indonesia After X.com Name Links it to Pornography, Gambling
- Elon Musk’s X.com Finally Redirects Users to Twitter, Though Some Still Report Seeing Couch Ads
- Why Elon Musk Renamed Twitter As ‘X’: Here’s Everything to Know
- Musk Says Twitter Is Experiencing 50% Drop in Ad Revenue
- Musk bans journalists, breaks Twitter Spaces and suspends competitors — all in one day
"What should we call tweeting?" he asked in a reply to his initial tweet.
Musk disclosed in a filing in April that X Corp. was the successor to Twitter Inc, Twitter's parent company under its previous ownership.
In a series of overnight tweets announcing the change, Musk said bird-themed images and terms would eventually disappear from the platform entirely.
“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live tomorrow morning,” Musk tweeted shortly after midnight Eastern time on Sunday.
He then posted a picture of a flickering “X.”
A few hours later, Musk tweeted a picture of himself standing in front of the words “Tesla X” and "X Tesla" with his arms crossed into an X.
“Not sure what subtle clues gave it away, but I like the letter X,” he tweeted with the picture.
Musk's association with the brand "X" goes back to the early dot-com days when he cofounded online bank X.com in 1999 before merging it with PayPal in 2000.
In 2017, Musk bought the X.com domain back from PayPal for an undisclosed amount. Sunday night he responded to a tweet asking whether Twitter would be run off of the one-letter URL with "of course."
After Musk bought the social media platform in April 2022, the Tesla and Space X owner made a series of controversial changes. For example, he took blue check marks away from verified accounts, including those of journalists and public figures, and instead bestowed them on anyone willing to pay $8 per month.
More recently, he made tweets viewable only to those logged into their Twitter accounts, and made unpopular changes to the beloved TweetDeck, which lets users organize their accounts and schedule tweets.
In a follow-up conversation Sunday morning on Twitter Spaces, Musk insisted he was serious about the branding redirection.
During the Twitter Spaces chat, a user asked if Musk really was changing the logo and he replied “yes, it should have been done a long time ago.”
“Twitter X” was trending early Sunday morning and the reaction appeared largely negative.
“Nobody and I mean NOBODY will call Twitter “X” no matter how hard you try except maybe your delusional fan boys,” one account tweeted.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness