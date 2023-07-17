Musk Says Twitter Is Experiencing 50% Drop in Ad Revenue - The Messenger
Business.
Musk Says Twitter Is Experiencing 50% Drop in Ad Revenue

Job One at Twitter is to become cash-positive, Musk said in an exchange of Tweets on Saturday, attributing the drop to ad sales and debt load

Patrick Cooley
The Tesla CEO and Twitter owner is neck and neck with French luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault.Chesnot/Getty Images

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend that the social media site is still in the red months after he bought it.

In a reply to another Twitter user in a Saturday exchange, Musk said Twitter has experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, although he did not specify a time period.

The user, who goes by the handle “@netcapgirl,” told the Twitter owner “you should get a consortium together who understands your vision for this website (whether it’s more of a public utility or a business meant to generate cash flow is up to you) and have them buy the debt then do a tender/exchange offer for convertible notes w more favorable terms.”

In his reply, the Tesla and Space X owner said the platform is “still in a negative cash flow.”

Read More

He attributed the negative cash flow to the drop in ad revenue and a heavy debt load. Twitter must achieve a positive cash flow before it can focus on anything else, he said.

Musk paid $44 billion for the social media platform last October.

Twitter's new owner took the company private following his acquisition, which means it is no longer required to post financial information. However, Musk has occasionally commented on the site's performance.

His tweet over the weekend is contrary to previous statements. Musk told a BBC reporter in April that Twitter was breaking even and he expected it to be cash flow positive by the end of the quarter.

Advertisers have abandoned the platform en masse following Musk’s acquisition last year. 

The Tesla CEO — who sold stock in the electric carmaker to fund his purchase of Twitter — fired roughly half the staff in his chaotic takeover and restored previously banned accounts.

More staff quit after after Musk made a number of controversial moves. He loosened safeguards meant to protect users from misinformation, hate speech and harassment, and removed check marks from verified accounts belonging to journalists and other public figures, offering those checks instead to anyone willing to pay $8 per month.

Recently, Musk made moves to stabilize the platform. Last month he hired Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising sales for NBC Universal, as Twitter's CEO.

The move came shortly before Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta launched Instagram Threads, an app similar to Twitter available to Instagram's more than 1.2 billion global users.

