Musk Says Italian Prime Minister Signed off on ‘Epic Location’ for Zuckerberg Fight

The cage fight between X owner Elon Musk and Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is a go — and it will take place in an iconic, and unlikely, location somewhere in Italy.

Musk said he spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy and the Minister of Culture to confirm that the fight between the two tech titans will take place at an “epic location” in “ancient Rome." While he didn't confirm the fight will take place at Rome's Colosseum, he hinted that the historical location may be in play by later adding "Gladiator" to his tweet thread.

The fight will be livestreamed on X, formerly called Twitter, and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, Musk said in a post on his social media platform Friday.

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White suggested Rome’s Colosseum as the venue for the fight, and said that he had already met with Italy’s Ministry of Culture to discuss holding the brawl at the historic venue. However, Musk said in his post that the fight will be managed by Musk’s and Zuckerberg’s foundations, not by the UFC.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to fight at an "epic location" in Italy, Musk says. Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images; Tristar Media/Getty Images

“Think about how big that fight is,” White said on Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, “Two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f–cking world are gonna fight on the biggest stage.”

Musk also confirmed that he will require a "minor surgery" due to a problem with his right shoulder blade rubbing against his rib, and that recovery will "only take a few months." He originally received an MRI scan on Monday to determine whether he would need surgery to strengthen the plate holding his vertebrae together; however he said the "fusion is solid" in an update on Friday.

The date for the cage fight has not yet been confirmed, however Zuckerberg proposed Aug. 26. The two have been volleying the idea of a fight for more than a month. Musk suggested a “noble” debate instead of a physical confrontation on Tuesday, but it appears that he is walking back that proposal.