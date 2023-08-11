Musk Says Italian Prime Minister Signed off on ‘Epic Location’ for Zuckerberg Fight
Musk said he needs 'minor surgery' to correct a problem affecting his shoulder before the fight
The cage fight between X owner Elon Musk and Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is a go — and it will take place in an iconic, and unlikely, location somewhere in Italy.
Musk said he spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy and the Minister of Culture to confirm that the fight between the two tech titans will take place at an “epic location” in “ancient Rome." While he didn't confirm the fight will take place at Rome's Colosseum, he hinted that the historical location may be in play by later adding "Gladiator" to his tweet thread.
The fight will be livestreamed on X, formerly called Twitter, and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, Musk said in a post on his social media platform Friday.
- Zuckerberg Says Musk Cage Fight Plans Are News to Him
- Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italian Prime Minister, Dies
- Zuckerberg Reportedly ‘Serious’ About Fighting Musk
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’
- Musk May Need Back Surgery Ahead of Zuckerberg Cage Fight
- Elon Musk Promises to Livestream Cage Match With Mark Zuckerberg
Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White suggested Rome’s Colosseum as the venue for the fight, and said that he had already met with Italy’s Ministry of Culture to discuss holding the brawl at the historic venue. However, Musk said in his post that the fight will be managed by Musk’s and Zuckerberg’s foundations, not by the UFC.
“Think about how big that fight is,” White said on Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, “Two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f–cking world are gonna fight on the biggest stage.”
Musk also confirmed that he will require a "minor surgery" due to a problem with his right shoulder blade rubbing against his rib, and that recovery will "only take a few months." He originally received an MRI scan on Monday to determine whether he would need surgery to strengthen the plate holding his vertebrae together; however he said the "fusion is solid" in an update on Friday.
The date for the cage fight has not yet been confirmed, however Zuckerberg proposed Aug. 26. The two have been volleying the idea of a fight for more than a month. Musk suggested a “noble” debate instead of a physical confrontation on Tuesday, but it appears that he is walking back that proposal.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step DownBusiness
- IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for DeadBusiness
- The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019Business
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From MauiBusiness
- Robinhood Triumphs Over Angry InvestorsBusiness
- Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?Business
- Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are OnBusiness
- Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 DrugsBusiness
- Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%Business
- Consumers Feel Better About the Economy as Prices ModerateBusiness