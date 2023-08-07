Musk May Need Back Surgery Ahead of Zuckerberg Cage Fight - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Musk May Need Back Surgery Ahead of Zuckerberg Cage Fight

The Twitter owner pledged over the weekend to livestream the proposed duel with the newly-buff head of Facebook; now he says he's getting an MRI of his back and neck

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Zuckerberg has claimed he is “serious” about fighting Musk, who has appeared to have backed down. Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images ; Chesnot/Getty Images

Elon Musk may require surgery following an MRI of his neck and upper back before a potential fight with Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be undergoing the medical procedure on Monday and “[w]ill know this week” whether he will need surgery ahead of a cage fight between him and Zuckerberg. Musk has said the showdown between the two technology billionaires will be livestreamed on X with proceeds going to “charity for veterans.”

Musk, 52, previously said he "might need an operation to strengthen the titanium plate holding my C5/C6 vertebrae together" after he damaged a disc in a sumo fight. Musk is the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., and executive chair and chief technology officer at X, which he bought for $44 billion as Twitter last October.  

Read More

The two technology titans have been preparing for the fight since Musk proposed the idea on June 20 — which Zuckerberg agreed to the following day on his Instagram story urging Musk to "start training."

Since then, Musk has said he weighs at least 300 lbs and has been curling 45 lb weights in the office while he works.

For his part, Zuckerberg, 39, said in a post on his newly launched rival platform, Threads, that he's consuming about 4000 calories a day. He also said he suggested Aug. 26 for the cage fight when Musk first challenged  him, but that Musk hasn’t confirmed.

“Not holding my breath,” Zuckerberg said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.