Musk May Need Back Surgery Ahead of Zuckerberg Cage Fight

Elon Musk may require surgery following an MRI of his neck and upper back before a potential fight with Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be undergoing the medical procedure on Monday and “[w]ill know this week” whether he will need surgery ahead of a cage fight between him and Zuckerberg. Musk has said the showdown between the two technology billionaires will be livestreamed on X with proceeds going to “charity for veterans.”

Musk, 52, previously said he "might need an operation to strengthen the titanium plate holding my C5/C6 vertebrae together" after he damaged a disc in a sumo fight. Musk is the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., and executive chair and chief technology officer at X, which he bought for $44 billion as Twitter last October.

The two technology titans have been preparing for the fight since Musk proposed the idea on June 20 — which Zuckerberg agreed to the following day on his Instagram story urging Musk to "start training."

Since then, Musk has said he weighs at least 300 lbs and has been curling 45 lb weights in the office while he works.

For his part, Zuckerberg, 39, said in a post on his newly launched rival platform, Threads, that he's consuming about 4000 calories a day. He also said he suggested Aug. 26 for the cage fight when Musk first challenged him, but that Musk hasn’t confirmed.

“Not holding my breath,” Zuckerberg said.