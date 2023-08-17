Mortgage Rates Hit 21-Year High, Deepening Homebuying ‘Winter’
The average US rate for a 30-year fixed home loan broke the 7% threshold this week, Freddie Mac says
Mortgage rates jumped to the highest level in more than two decades this week, pushing more buyers out of the housing market and further shrinking the supply of properties for sale by freezing more homeowners in place.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.09%, the highest since April 2002, up from last week’s 6.96%, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
Home loan rates rising above 7% is a “tipping point” for the housing market because it makes it tougher to qualify for mortgages and discourages homeowners with super-low pandemic-era rates from selling, Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG told The Messenger.
“We know that once we cross the 7% threshold, we go deeper into mortgage winter, freezing more people in place by making it so more of them can’t afford to move and making the supply of homes, already tight, go down,” Swonk said.
The new high comes after bond yields, the biggest influence on mortgage rates, rose as investors reacted to economic reports showing the strength of the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday issued minutes from its July meeting hinting at another rate hike.
“The economy continues to do better than expected and the 10-year Treasury yield has moved up, causing mortgage rates to climb,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist said in a statement.
- High Mortgage Rates Push Average Monthly Payments 14% Higher from Last Year
- Average Mortgage Rates Surpass 7% for the First Time This Year
- Fewer Applied for Mortgages Last Week, Despite Dip in Rates
- Average Long-term US Mortgage Rate Falls to 6.35% This Week, Lowest Level in 5 Weeks
- Mortgage Demand Rises Again as Interest Rates Pull Back From Recent Highs
- Homebuyers Get Some Breathing Room as Mortgage Rates Dip From Eight-Month Peak
Higher borrowing costs will make it tougher for people to become homeowners, Khater said.
When interest rates rise, it shrinks the size of the home loan people can get because lenders vet applicants by comparing monthly payments to income.
It also means fewer people will qualify to get a home loan at all, which in normal times would reduce competition and make it easier for buyers to bargain with sellers. But an inventory shortage that predated the pandemic was made worse when the super-low interest rates of 2021 and 2022 locked people into place.
“Demand has been impacted by affordability headwinds, but low inventory remains the root cause of stalling home sales,” Khater said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment
- Soho House Partners With Michael Milken to Open New Members-Only Club in DCBusiness
- Cryptocurrencies See More Than $1 Billion Evaporate in 24 HoursBusiness
- More Than Two-Thirds of the Public Supports Hollywood’s Strikes: StudyEntertainment