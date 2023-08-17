Mortgage Rates Hit 21-Year High, Deepening Homebuying ‘Winter’

Mortgage rates jumped to the highest level in more than two decades this week, pushing more buyers out of the housing market and further shrinking the supply of properties for sale by freezing more homeowners in place.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.09%, the highest since April 2002, up from last week’s 6.96%, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Home loan rates rising above 7% is a “tipping point” for the housing market because it makes it tougher to qualify for mortgages and discourages homeowners with super-low pandemic-era rates from selling, Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG told The Messenger.

“We know that once we cross the 7% threshold, we go deeper into mortgage winter, freezing more people in place by making it so more of them can’t afford to move and making the supply of homes, already tight, go down,” Swonk said.

The new high comes after bond yields, the biggest influence on mortgage rates, rose as investors reacted to economic reports showing the strength of the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday issued minutes from its July meeting hinting at another rate hike.

House hunting: The new high comes after bond yields, the biggest influence on mortgage rates, rose. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

“The economy continues to do better than expected and the 10-year Treasury yield has moved up, causing mortgage rates to climb,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist said in a statement.

Higher borrowing costs will make it tougher for people to become homeowners, Khater said.

When interest rates rise, it shrinks the size of the home loan people can get because lenders vet applicants by comparing monthly payments to income.

It also means fewer people will qualify to get a home loan at all, which in normal times would reduce competition and make it easier for buyers to bargain with sellers. But an inventory shortage that predated the pandemic was made worse when the super-low interest rates of 2021 and 2022 locked people into place.

“Demand has been impacted by affordability headwinds, but low inventory remains the root cause of stalling home sales,” Khater said.