Mortgage Rates Continue to Bench Home Buyers

With borrowing costs hovering near 7% and half the typical number of homes on the market, monthly home sales around the U.S. continued to languish in July.
Sales for July fell 2.2% from June, dipping to an annualized pace of 4.07 million, the slowest pace since January and well below the 6 million or more that became routine during the buying rush triggered by the pandemic in 2020, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Economists expected 4.15 million, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.
Mortgage rates that reached record lows below 3% in 2021 have more than doubled in just 18 months, making sale prices inflated by the pandemic that much less attainable for many house hunters. What’s more, many of the homeowners who secured those ultra-low rates are staying put rather than selling, leaving fewer choices for those who might otherwise make a purchase despite all the challenges.
“There’s virtually no inventory on the lower price point,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said during a conference call with reporters.
There were 1.11 million homes (single-family, condos, townhomes and co-ops) on the market nationally in July, the least for any July since at least 1999 and about half as many as was typical during much of the decade prior to the pandemic, the new NAR data showed.
As a result, the median sale price was over $400,000 for just the fourth month ever — despite the fact that many can’t afford to borrow at current mortgage rates. With so few homes to choose from, the higher borrowing costs aren’t defusing competition among buyers the way they might have otherwise, according to economists.
July’s median of $406,700 is 1.9% higher than the median in July 2022, the new data showed. That increase is the first in five months and signals a brief slowdown in prices could be over.
“It looks like the housing recession is already over,” Yun said.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage lingered just below 7% in July and has edged even higher since then, reaching a 21-year high of 7.09%, according to Freddie Mac.
