Morgan Stanley CEO Succession Race Down to Three Candidates

The competition to replace James Gorman as the next CEO of megabank Morgan Stanley is down to three candidates, Gorman disclosed on an earnings call with analysts Tuesday morning.

While the outgoing 65-year-old Morgan Stanley chief did not name names, he did say that the bank is lucky to have more than one person ready to take on the role. He also made it clear he would be staying on as executive chairman.

"The board will ultimately decide," Gorman told analysts. "And I'm sure they'll want my input at some point."

Wall Street insiders have been handicapping the race to replace Gorman since he announced in May that he would be stepping down within 12 months. The three names believed to be at the front of the pack are co-President and Head of Investment Banking Ted Pick, Head of Wealth Management Andy Saperstein and Head of Investment Management Dan Simkowitz.

After Tuesday's results, Saperstein might be feeling the most confident. Morgan Stanley's second-quarter wealth management revenue rose 16% in to $6.66 billion year-over-year, helping carry the firm to a strong win over estimates overall.