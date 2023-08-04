More Trouble for Wells Fargo? Customers Report Missing Deposits - The Messenger
Business.
More Trouble for Wells Fargo? Customers Report Missing Deposits

The bank said it's experiencing a 'technical issue'

Published
Laura Bratton
Wells Fargo has experienced two technical issues so far this year causing customers to report missing deposits and transactions.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Customers are sending frenzied messages to Wells Fargo asking the bank where their money has gone. 

People took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying their recent deposits were not posted on their accounts. One customer said their $4,000 deposit from August 2 had disappeared and that they were also charged an overdraft fee.

“Our technical teams are aware and are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” said the bank in its reply to pleading customers.

Wells Fargo has dealt with this problem before. In March, a “technical issue” caused its accounts to show incorrect balances, according to press reports.


The bank said the problem only affected "a limited number of customers."

"The vast majority have been resolved and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon," said Wells Fargo in an email to The Messenger.

Updated 08/05/2023: This article has been updated to include a statement from Wells Fargo.

