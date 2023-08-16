Inflation Still Weighing on the Minds at the Fed

Fderal Reserve policymakers remain worried that inflation is still too high and say they may need to hike interest rates again, according to minutes from the central bank's July meeting.

Released on Wednesday, the minutes show that members of the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee see their fight against inflation as far from over.

“With inflation still well above the Committee’s longer-run goal and the labor market remaining tight, most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy,” the minutes summary stated.

The minutes come from the central bank's July 25-26 meeting where FOMC officials raised their key interest rate to 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years.

"Almost all" participants were in favor of the hike, according to the Fed minutes. "A couple of participants indicated that they favored leaving the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged or that they could have supported such a proposal."

Some members noted tentative signs that inflation was still pulling back, including "some softening in core goods prices, lower online prices,

evidence that firms were raising prices by smaller amounts than previously, slower increases in shelter prices, and recent declines in survey estimates of shorter-term inflation expectations and of inflation uncertainty."

Generally, participants weighed the risks of raising rates too much or two little, and possibly pulling back too soon, to achieve their goals.

June's FOMC minutes revealed that Fed staff were expecting a mild recession this year, but the economy has proven more resilient than expected, and Fed staffers have changed their stance. They see the growth in the nation's gross domestic product slowing and the labor market weakening next year and beyond.

"The staff continued to expect that real GDP growth in 2024 and

2025 would run below their estimate of potential output growth, leading to a small increase in the unemployment rate relative to its current level," the minutes read.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has been steering the U.S. economy through a painful inflationary cycle. On Wednesday, the Fed released minutes from its July meeting, revealing insights into the direction the central bank is headed. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Market observers closely scrutinize Fed minutes, which are typically released a few weeks after policymakers meet, to get some idea of how the central bank's members view the economy, and where they stand on interest rates.

Stocks were down slightly following the release of the minutes as investors pondered the future for rates.

Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, said the Fed minutes discuss an economy that is still too strong to completely cool inflation.

"Recent third quarter GDP estimates, coupled with fresh retail sales data, suggest a much more robust underpinning to the economy, certainly not what the Fed wants to see as they navigate the so-called 'last mile' towards achieving price stability," she wrote in an email.

On Tuesday, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and a voting member of the FOMC, said he's not convinced the Fed's rate hikes are over, and that higher interest rates may have to remain in place for quite some time to curb inflation.

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have been trying to cool the economy in their fight to curb inflation. The central bank has raised rates 11 times since March 2022. Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, has fallen from a recent peak of over 9% in June 2022 to 3% in June of this year.

The economy continues to hold strong as well. The nation's gross domestic product rose 2% in the second quarter, which was better than expected.

The probability that the central bank will hold its key rate steady is at more than 88%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. And Wall Street analysts are now casting predictions on when the Fed will begin to bring rates back down.

Goldman Sachs economists predict the first cut will come by the end of June 2024.

“The cuts in our forecast are driven by this desire to normalize the funds rate from a restrictive level once inflation is closer to target,” Goldman economists, including Jan Hatzius and David Mericle, wrote in a note on Sunday.

The next clues about Fed policy will come next week when central bank policymakers have their annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo, Aug. 24-26. FOMC members do not vote at this gathering, but discussions from the event can reveal their latest thinking.