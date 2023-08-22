More Consumers Are Struggling to Pay Credit Card Payments, Macy’s Says

In a sign that consumers are struggling to keep up with high interest rates, Macy’s said Tuesday its customers fell behind on their store credit card payments significantly faster than expected in the second quarter.
Credit card delinquencies, which is when a borrower falls 30 days or more late on a payment, ate into the company's revenue and eroded its profit, the retailer said in its earnings report. It lost $22 million for the 13 weeks ended July 29, compared with a $275 million profit during the same time last year.
Its shares fell by 14% in afternoon trading.
Macy's said it “had expected delinquencies to rise as part of the normalizing credit environment, [but] the speed at which the increase occurred for the company and the broader credit card industry since the company’s first-quarter earnings call was faster than expected.”
U.S. credit card debt surpassed $1 trillion in the second quarter, a new record that shows consumers are stretched more than ever.
New York-based Macy’s reported net revenue of $5.28 billion, a 9.4% decrease from $5.83 billion during the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share, however, were 26 cents, surpassing Wall Street expectations of 13 cents, according to figures compiled by Morningstar.
The sharp rise in delinquencies caused a sharp drop, 36%, in Macy's credit care and other revenue, which fell to $150 million from $234 the year before.
- New Jersey Lawmakers Crack Down on Merchants Surcharging Customers Who Pay With Credit Cards
- Despite Simmering Economy, Expect to Pay More on Credit Cards and Auto Loans
- Buy now, pay later payment plans are fueling a consumer debt boom and raising concerns about customer data
- Has Your Doctor Ever Pitched You a Credit Card for Medical Debt?
- Tim Cook Struggled To Get Goldman-Backed Apple Card — Now Bank Wants Out: Reports
- Mississippi Residents Hold the Nation’s Biggest Credit Card Debt
Macy’s credit card and Macy’s American Express Card are issued by Citibank.
Adrian Mitchell, Macy’s chief financial officer, told analysts during the company’s earnings call that the retailer is working with Citibank to “mitigate the rising bad debt by adjusting underwriting strategies,” Yahoo reported.
The 165-year-old company reaffirmed its annual outlook. It predicts net sales will fall between $22.8 billion and $23.2 billion. The company also expects comparable sales, which are stores that have been open at least a year, to fall 6% to 7.5% from 2022.
- Credit Repair Companies Reach $2.7 Billion Settlement Over Illegal FeesBusiness
- From India to the Stars: How Karen Mitchell Built a Multi-Million-Dollar Wig BusinessBusiness
- Quiet Cutting May Be the New Quiet Quitting: ReportBusiness
- Avon Parent Natura & Co Explores Body Shop Sale Amid Revenue DropBusiness
- Opioid Distributor Mallinckrodt Subpoenaed by Grand Jury; Files Bankruptcy — AgainBusiness
- Goldman Sells Wealth Management UnitBusiness
- Adderall Shortage Could Get Worse Because of Back-to-School DemandBusiness
- American Airlines Slapped With Record $4.1 Million Fine for Tarmac DelaysBusiness
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Hawaiian Electric Shares Rebound After Utility Calls County Lawsuit ‘Factually and Legally Irresponsible’Business
- Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Decision to Hold Him in Jail While Awaiting TrialBusiness
- Winemakers Tearing Down Vineyards in FranceBusiness