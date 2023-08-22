More Consumers Are Struggling to Pay Credit Card Payments, Macy’s Says

In a sign that consumers are struggling to keep up with high interest rates, Macy’s said Tuesday its customers fell behind on their store credit card payments significantly faster than expected in the second quarter.

Credit card delinquencies, which is when a borrower falls 30 days or more late on a payment, ate into the company's revenue and eroded its profit, the retailer said in its earnings report. It lost $22 million for the 13 weeks ended July 29, compared with a $275 million profit during the same time last year.

Its shares fell by 14% in afternoon trading.

Macy's said it “had expected delinquencies to rise as part of the normalizing credit environment, [but] the speed at which the increase occurred for the company and the broader credit card industry since the company’s first-quarter earnings call was faster than expected.”

U.S. credit card debt surpassed $1 trillion in the second quarter, a new record that shows consumers are stretched more than ever.

New York-based Macy’s reported net revenue of $5.28 billion, a 9.4% decrease from $5.83 billion during the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share, however, were 26 cents, surpassing Wall Street expectations of 13 cents, according to figures compiled by Morningstar.

The sharp rise in delinquencies caused a sharp drop, 36%, in Macy's credit care and other revenue, which fell to $150 million from $234 the year before.

Macy’s credit card and Macy’s American Express Card are issued by Citibank.

Adrian Mitchell, Macy’s chief financial officer, told analysts during the company’s earnings call that the retailer is working with Citibank to “mitigate the rising bad debt by adjusting underwriting strategies,” Yahoo reported.

The 165-year-old company reaffirmed its annual outlook. It predicts net sales will fall between $22.8 billion and $23.2 billion. The company also expects comparable sales, which are stores that have been open at least a year, to fall 6% to 7.5% from 2022.